"That's Cowboy embarrassing": Skip Bayless names Lakers' NFL equivalent after decimating loss to Nets 

The Los Angeles Lakers recently lost to the Brooklyn Nets by a wide margin of 18 points and LeBron James was pointed by Skip Bayless as one of the main reasons why. The veteran sports journalist compared the LA Lakers' mishaps this season to the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL, who were not able to live up to the hype despite having a good core of players.

The Dallas Cowboys, who were seeded No. 2 in the National Football Conference, recently suffered a Wild Card exit, getting beat up by the post-Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers. It was another disappointing season for the Cowboys who last won a Super Bowl way back in 1995.

Now with the LA Lakers, Skip Bayless has been drawing parallels for this team to the Cowboys after the team got outscored in the second half of their matchup in front of the Los Angeles crowd inside the Crypto.com Arena.

Bayless feels that despite having LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the LA Lakers have been a disappointment drawing false expectations for their fanbase that are similar to the Dallas Cowboys' season:

"How can the Lakers with LeBron and AD get blown out at home 68-44 in the 2nd half by a Brooklyn without Ben Simmons that had lost 14 of its last 17??? That's Cowboy embarrassing," Bayless said on X.

Skip Bayless blames LeBron James for LA Lakers' loss against Nets

During the LA Lakers' 130-112 loss to the Nets, LeBron James finished the game with 24 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. He also shot 9-of-22 from the field and missed only one free throw from his five attempts.

Despite providing the Lakers with good numbers, Skip Bayless still points out that the four-time NBA champion is to be blamed for the loss against a team that has lost five straight games:

"LeBron played almost as poorly in tonight's second half (at home vs Brooklyn, which had lost 5 straight) as the Cowboys played Sunday in the first half against a 7-point underdog. Lotta showboating in tonight's 1st half. Lotta no-show in the 2nd. Missed layups, turnovers, tech," Skip Bayless said.

Anthony Davis tallied 26 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in the loss while D'Angelo Russell chipped in with 20 points, seven assists and three triples.

The Nets shot 53% from the field and turned the ball over only eight times in their win against the LA Lakers. Cam Thomas was the Nets leading scorer with 33 points while Nic Claxton registered a double-double of 22 points and 14 rebounds.

The LA Lakers' record fall to 21-22 and up next on their schedule are the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 21, followed by a marquee matchup with the LA Clippers two days after. Both games are going to be played at the Crypto.com Arena.

