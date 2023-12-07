"That’s 'get some porn stars' laugh" - NBA fans clown Zion Williamson's reaction to potentially winning $500k

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson erupted in laughter when a reporter quizzed him about how he was going to celebrate if his team won the NBA Cup. The hilarious moment led many fans to conclude Williamson associated the question with the drama involving adult film star Moriah Mills he had during the offseason.

The drama started when a social media influencer named Ahkeema posted on social media that she and Zion were expecting a baby girl. The news did not sit well with Mills, who alleged she had been with Williamson for the past three years.

Mills launched a tweet storm soon after, sharing her side of the story with her over one million X followers. The ensuing public drama created a storm that enthralled many.

It is no wonder many fans' minds quickly jumped to the Mills saga when Williamson loudly cracked up when asked how he was going to celebrate if the Pelicans won the In-Season Tournament, which also comes with a $500,000 prize per winning player.

Williamson has been the missing key to the Pelicans' success mainly due to his inability to stay on the court. Although he played most of the 2020-21 season, he missed the entire next season with a foot injury and only played in 29 games last season because of a hamstring injury.

Williamson has managed to stay away from injuries this season and has been delivering in the past month, albeit inconsistently, scoring 20 or more points in seven of his past 10 games.

Pelicans advance to NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals

The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Sacramento Kings 127-117 Monday night in the In-Season Tournament quarterfinals. New Orleans will now head to Las Vegas as the final four teams looking to win the inaugural tournament.

Zion Williamson didn't showcase the domineering game many expected from the young star. However, his teammates played exceptionally.

Brandon Ingram, the star of the show, hauled 30 points, eight rebounds and six assists while shooting 50.0% to lead the Pels.

Herb Jones also came out guns blazing, scoring a season-high 23 points, including a buzzer-beating tip to finish the first quarter. He also contributed five rebounds and five assists all while playing outstanding defense.

In the first In-Season Tournament semifinals on Thursday, New Orleans will face the LA Lakers led by LeBron James, a daunting task. The Pelicans will be looking for another brilliant game from Brandon Ingram and the supporting cast, but it's even more crucial for them for Zion Williamson to be his dominant self.