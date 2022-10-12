"That's a heck of a Rolodex to have that person's number" - NBA Hall of Famer praises the efforts of Chris Paul, LeBron James and other veteran players to seek advice from former USA president during the bubble

LeBron James and Chris Paul are two of the biggest stars in the modern NBA. During the 2020 NBA bubble, Paul was the president of the National Basketball Players Association. Along with James, the two stars contacted former United States President Barack Obama to seek advice.

NBA Hall of Famer Jason Kidd, then an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers, shared his thoughts on sitting in for the meeting. Discussing the experience, the Dallas Mavericks head coach stated:

"It was incredible to hear him on the phone. First of all, for Chris Paul to be able just to call that was pretty unique. That's a heck of a Rolodex to have that person's number in your phone.

Kidd, who made the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, shared his thoughts on how some of his fellow members of the team handled the meeting:

"It was really cool to hear President Obama and his remarks of how to handle certain things. I thought LeBron and CP and Westbrook and Melo and those guys that were in that meeting did a really good job of making sure, one, we kept playing basketball, but, two, being able to have the world hear their message."

The NBA stars notably sought out advice from the former president following the high-profile police shooting of Jacob Blake. Players refused to take the court for several days before speaking with Obama.

Watch Jason Kidd's comments below:

Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, and more once joined Barack Obama in a pick-up basketball game

Former United States President Barack Obama is known to be an avid basketball fan, often sharing his love for the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan. Obama once hosted a star-studded pick-up basketball game at Fort McNair, near the White House.

Participants joining Obama in the pick-up game reportedly included active stars and NBA legends. Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Bill Russell, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, Derrick Rose, and Joakim Noah all reportedly played.

According to Wade, Obama advised the players to compete as if it were a real game. During a recent appearance on Fallon Tonight, Wade shared how Noah played menacing defense on Obama, the United States President at the time.

No media was allowed inside the gym for the pick-up game featuring Obama and several NBA legends. Earlier this year, Heritage Auctions sold a basketball from that game featuring signatures from Barack Obama, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, and Carmelo Anthony for $99,000.

