“That’s an insane error” - NBA fans flabbergasted after reports confirm shot-clock inaccuracy in Lakers vs Grizzlies

The game between the LA Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies caught a lot of attention from fans for how the clock was managed. The NBA confirmed that the third period of the game lasted 13 minutes, which surprised fans.

Los Angeles beat the Grizzlies 123-120. The game was quite close before LeBron James took over. The star forward had a steal in the last seconds of the game, which led to an open dunk that gave the team a five-point lead.

However, it emerged that the game clock during the third period was not monitored by the officials and game clock operators. The league reported that the clock was set to 2:20 instead of 1:14, which was the accurate time. League spokesperson Tim Frank said:

"While unfortunate, the error was not identified in time to resolve the situation in-game," Frank said in the statement.

Fans were surprised with the report and couldn't help share their reactions. Here are a few reactions:

"That’s an insane error lol," X user @levelsoundz said.

"Unreal that none of the players or coaches on either side realized a whole minute was missing," @calivegas29 found it odd that no one noticed it.

"How does stat crew not notice this?" X user @alexyoo_yoo shared the same sentiment.

A few fans started to wonder about the results and what the league would do next after finding out the inaccuracy.

"What does this mean going forward?" @niel_nelson asked.

"So the game should not have been as close as it was," @BeautifulShy_RS wonders about the accurate result of the game.

"The article state the Grizzlies were up — by how many points?" @arnold63320 is curious about how the game should've ended.

It's unclear what the league will do to address the issue, as the game has ended, and the problem was only discovered later.

Nevertheless, it won't affect the Grizzlies' season, as they are 13th in the Western Conference. For LA, they are fighting to get a better positioning for the Play-In Tournament, so a loss could've significantly affected their record.

LeBron James takes over to lead the Lakers to a win

The game between the Lakers and Grizzlies was tight. However, the 2020 champions took over late in the fourth period, spearheaded by James. The four-time champion ended with 37 points, nine rebounds and five assists to give them the win.

No one thought the game would be close, as most of the key players for the Grizzlies were injured. Memphis' group of young players made it a challenge for the Lakers, with rookie forward GG Jackson II starring with 31 points, while three other players had more than 20 points.

