"That's your long lost 3rd brother" - LeBron James stuns daughter Zhuri James with wild remark about Tylil James on Kai Cenat’s stream

It was the wildest day on Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3. On the final day of his historic streaming, LeBron James showed up, and it also proved to be a day to remember for Tylil James. Known for his deepest love for the LA Lakers star, Tylil was ecstatic when he met James on the last day of Cenat's streaming. The NBA superstar had also brought his daughter Zhuri and her friends alongside him. A video on X showed Cenat, who was sitting alongside James, surprising the Lakers star with Tylil, who hid behind the door. As soon as Tylil entered, James got up from his chair to greet the streamer. However, what happened next was an absolute comedy. After Tylil greeted Zhuri with a hug, LeBron James quipped that Tylil was her 3rd brother.&quot;That's your long lost 3rd brother right there,&quot; the Lakers star remarked, drawing a big laughter. The Laker star also gave Tylil his position among his sons. In another video on X, James was heard saying that Tylil was his oldest son.&quot;Tylil James, he is my firstborn.&quot;The YouTube streamer also made a TikTok video with James and his daughter. He posted the video on social media and captioned the post with &quot;James' family.&quot;Tylil has been a lifelong LeBron James fan. He also got the moment of his life when he played basketball with the Lakers star during the stream. He dunked the ball off an assist from the 4x NBA champion. LeBron James' daughter Zhuri James stuns with her skill on Kai Cenat's streamLeBron James' daughter, Zhuri James, proved that she is more than just a daughter of the billionaire NBA superstar. Zhuri is paving her way in volleyball and has shown her potential for a bright future. However, she took everyone on Mafiathon 3 live stream by surprise with her never-before-seen talent. A video on X showed Kai Cenat asking Zhuri to come to the microphone when James revealed to him that his daughter could freestyle. The 10-year-old daughter of the Lakers star didn't shy away. She quickly rushed to the table and stunned everyone with the banger.Interestingly, the verses included all her family members, including her brothers. &quot;My name is LeBron, I like restauran,&quot; she rhymed in one of the verses. LeBron James witnessed the historic day for Kai Cenat on Tuesday. He became the first-ever streamer to have one million or more subscribers on Twitch. The biggest surprise for him came when James gifted the streamer $200,000 Audemars Piguet watch before leaving.