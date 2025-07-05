"His jersey about to cause a domestic holy war" - NBA fans in stitches as LeBron James' jersey trigger unexpected chaos for Twitch streamer Tylil

NBA fans feared that LeBron James' jersey might cause a big divide between Twitch streamer Tylil and AMP, led by Kai Cenat. The streamers made the news when they met the LA Lakers star before Cenat appeared with James on stage during the Fanatics Fest in June.

A video published on X/Twitter showed Kai Cenat searching for the Lakers jersey that the four-time NBA champion had signed for Tylil. Cenat was searching for the jersey to burn it.

Another video showed Tylil upset with the streamer threatening to blow up the entire AMP house if Cenat burned the LeBron jersey.

The video had NBA fans on their feet, with some fans saying that it would be a mistake on Cenat's part.

"If AMP torches that jersey, Tylil’s lighting up the whole block. That man’s loyalty to LeBron runs deep," the fan wrote.

"If AMP torches that jersey, Tylil's lighting up the whole block. That man's loyalty to LeBron runs deep," the fan wrote.

Another fan anticipated a dispute brewing among the streamers.

"LeBron didn’t even flinch in Game 7 and now his jersey about to cause a domestic holy war, modern relics got no chill."

"LeBron didn't even flinch in Game 7 and now his jersey about to cause a domestic holy war, modern relics got no chill."

"Now that’s serious! That jersey’s sacred Tylil’s not playing around with King James’ legacy 😭🔥👑."

"Now that's serious! That jersey's sacred Tylil's not playing around with King James' legacy 😭🔥👑."

Another fan was also against Cenat trying to burn the jersey.

"Thats the closest any of those ni**** been to LeBron lol can’t do that," the fan wrote.

"Thats the closest any of those ni**** been to LeBron lol can't do that," the fan wrote.

Some fans were not convinced that Cenat would go as far as burning the jersey.

"They just setting up the next script."

"They just setting up the next script."

"This is all scripted so they can get a home makeover script it."

"This is all scripted so they can get a home makeover script it."

A fan took Tylil's side and blamed Cenat for taking the game too far.

"lol he’s taking it too far, you can’t replace that jersey."

"lol he's taking it too far, you can't replace that jersey."

Kai Cenat took Tylil and CashNasty to meet LeBron James

Last month, Cenat was set to appear on stage with LeBron James, Victor Wembanyama and Tom Brady during "The Shop Live" at Fanatics Fest. Cenat posted a video of him giving confidence to Tylil and CashNasty as they were headed out from the bus for a potential meeting.

As the trio got out, they met other officials organizing the collaboration at the fest. They started walking ahead with the anticipation of meeting LeBron James, and CashNasty was already getting sweaty.

The group met James' agent Rich Paul, who led them to the Lakers star and his mother. Interestingly, James knew them and told Tylil that he knew him because he had streamed with his youngest son, Bryce.

Tylil asked the NBA star to sign a Lakers jersey, which was given to him by Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony.

After the meeting, both CashNasty and Tylil seemed overwhelmed with the meeting. The video showed Tylil lying on the floor with the LeBron James jersey on his face.

