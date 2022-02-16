"That's what makes Tatum and Brown even tougher" - Doc Rivers on Boston Celtics' chemistry as Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum torch Philadelphia 76ers in blowout win

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown put on a show on Tuesday night for the Boston Celtics against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 76ers were on the receiving end of the dynamic duo's combined heroics. Tatum and Brown aggregated 57 points and 20 rebounds as the Celtics beat their opponents by 48 points (135-87) at Wells Fargo Center.

Jayson Tatum had an individual statline of 28 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown recorded 29 points and eight rebounds while shooting a scorching 71.4% (five-of-seven) from downtown.

Jayson Tatum led the @celtics to their 9th-straight-win as he and Jaylen Brown combine for 57 points! #BleedGreen Jaylen Brown: 29 PTS, 8 REB, 5 3PMJayson Tatum: 28 PTS, 12 REB, 6 AST, 4 3PM

Tatum and Brown spearheaded Boston's decimation of Philadelphia. The visitors dominated their hosts in nearly every statistical category. While Boston shot 56% from the field and 55.6% from the three-point line, Philadelphia shot only 28.7% and 25.0% correspondingly from both areas.

Boston outscored their opponents 36-24 in the paint and won the fast-break battle 20-15. However, the defining stat of the night was that Boston had 28 assists to the 17 dimes dished out by the 76ers.

It was this last statistical benchmark that drew 76ers head coach Doc Rivers' admiration. Rivers, who was previously at the helm of the Boston Celtics for nine seasons and who also led the franchise to the NBA title in 2008, said of the current team:

"You watch Boston play, and you can literally see the improvement of their ball movement. The old Boston is more ISO. This Boston is driving and playing with each other. That's what makes them so much tougher."

Rivers then gave a hat-tip to the improved play of Tatum and Brown, who contributed nine of the 28 assists. They also combined to shoot 56% from the field and 60% from long-range. He said:

"That's what makes Tatum and Brown even tougher."

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown lead Boston Celtics to ninth consecutive win

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's respective 25-plus point outings against Philadelphia powered the Boston Celtics to their ninth successive win of the season. The Celtics have now improved to a 34-25 record after being an even 25-25 just about three weeks ago.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo With their 135-87 victory over the 76ers, The Celtics are the first team in NBA history to win 3 straight road games by at least 30 points. With their 135-87 victory over the 76ers, The Celtics are the first team in NBA history to win 3 straight road games by at least 30 points. https://t.co/2hqDX7pgX9

The win in Philadelphia on Tuesday also meant the Boston Celtics have won their last five road games. What is even more impressive is that they have now become the first team in NBA history to win three straight road games by at least 30 points. They previously trounced the Brooklyn Nets 126-91 and the Orlando Magic (116-83) in their previous two away fixtures.

Jayson Tatum is averaging 25.8 ppg and 8.5 rpg this season while Jaylen Brown is putting up 23.6 ppg and 6.6 rpg for the Celtics.

