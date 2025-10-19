"That's my mine" - Giannis Antetokounmpo swoons over wife Maria Antetokounmpo's glamorous magazine moment

Looking at his wife on the latest issue of Greece's Marie Claire, Giannis Antetokounmpo could hardly control his emotions. Maria Antetokounmpo featured on the cover of the November issue of the magazine. On Sunday, the magazine's social media handle posted the November cover picture on Instagram, featuring Antetokounmpo's wife, Maria. Giannis swooned over his wife and posted a three-word reaction to the post. &quot;That’s my mine 😍,&quot; he wrote in the comments section. Giannis' commentThe Greek Freak's adoration for his wife didn't stop there. He made several posts on his Instagram Stories, proudly sharing videos and snaps of his wife. In the first post, he posted a video of Maria posing for pictures in a black dress. The Bucks star captioned the post with a series of emojis. [Credit: IG/@giannis_an34]In the next Story, he posted a picture of Maria posing for a picture with a big smile on her face. Giannis Antetokounmpo showered love on his wife with a three-word reaction.&quot;Look at wifey 😍🤎,&quot; he wrote.[Credit: IG/@giannis_an34]In the subsequent Story, Giannis posted a video of Maria talking about him and showering him with love during a sit-down with Marie Claire. The Bucks star reciprocated his wife's love with a wholesome two-word reaction.&quot;My forever,&quot; he wrote in the caption with infinity and fingers crossed emojis.[Credit: IG/@giannis_an34]Maria Antetokounmpo showers love on husband Giannis AntetokounmpoIn the last 10 years that Mariah and Giannis Antetokounmpo have been together, they have built a beautiful family around them. The Bucks star came from a humble background, and his biggest support came from his family.Giannis is still a family-first person, and during her sit-down with Marie Claire, Mariah showered love on her NBA superstar husband and said that Antetokounmpo's family love was still the best thing about him. &quot;What I love most about him is who he is outside of being Giannis, Greek Freak, like who he is at home, is what I love the most,&quot; Maria said. &quot;How caring and how loving he is for like our family and his family...the person he is at home, he's like my best friend and he's just a wonderful person.&quot;&quot;Like people get to see side of that, but I truly get to see who he is and I just love every bit of it. He's not perfect...but like I just think he's a great person. That kindness, the protectiveness, that loyalty, he showers me with that.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter a decade of dating, Maria and Giannis Antetokounmpo got married in 2024. The couple has three kids together.