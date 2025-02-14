"That’s my money being taken" - Anthony Edwards doesn't mince words on NBA fines after shelling out $285,000 this season

Anthony Edwards isn't shy about expressing himself during games. However, his actions on the court can sometimes be too much for some officials, leading to technical fouls. In the NBA, players are fined every time they receive a technical foul.

In the 2024-25 NBA season, the Minnesota Timberwolves star has reached a total of $285,000 in fines. He has been fined $200,000 for using profane language and $85,000 for obscene gestures. In an interview with Complex, Edwards expressed his frustration with the fines.

“I just wish we could celebrate without getting a tech,” says Edwards. “Let dudes get in each other face and stuff. Talk a little trash without T’ing them up real quick.

“That's my money being taken. I'm definitely thinking about it.”

The league considers the use of profane language while addressing the media a problem. Edwards isn't the only player who has been fined for his inappropriate language during interviews. In November, Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball was fined $100,000 for "making an offensive and derogatory comment" after a game.

After the fine was issued, Ball addressed the media and made a public apology for the comments he used. According to him, he didn't want to offend anyone with his words.

Anthony Edwards responded to Charles Barkley's criticism

Anthony Edwards is posting the most points of his young career this season. He's averaging 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 53 games. Edwards' efficiency on the floor has also improved, especially from deep. The 3-time All-Star is making 44.2% of his shots from the field and 41.8% of his 3-pointers.

Despite the improvement, former NBA star Charles Barkley thinks the star has regressed. Barkley thinks the Wolves star is taking too many attempts from long-range. He also criticized his leadership skills and believes Edwards needs to step up.

In the first episode of the show, "Year Five," Edwards said that he agrees with some of what Chuck said. Ant-Man also believes he can do a better job as a leader for Minnesota. However, he disagrees with some of Barkely's criticisms, especially regarding his long-range shooting.

"All the other s**t, they be trippin’. They just be up there talking man. I’m making these shots. So like I don’t know how I regressed, I don’t get it. It’s not like I’m taking these shots and I’m missing them. Now I can shoot that b***h, of course, if it’s open I’m gonna take it," Edwards said (5:59).

In the end, Edwards said that analysts like Barkley make valid arguments sometimes.

