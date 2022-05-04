×
Create
Notifications

"That's what the NBA and Adam Silver should do" - Jay Williams calls for Dillon Brooks to be suspended after getting ejected against the Warriors

Gary Payton II has fractured his left elbow, as per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
Gary Payton II has fractured his left elbow, as per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
Yash Verma
Yash Verma
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 04, 2022 11:48 PM IST
News

The Golden State Warriors' series against the Memphis Grizzlies has now witnessed two ejections in two consecutive games. Warriors forward Draymond Green was served a Flagrant 2 after fouling Brandon Clarke and was ejected.

Last night, Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks fouled Gary Payton II, breaking his left arm in the process. Brooks, too, was ejected from the game.

While many objected to Green's foul on Clarke as not being worthy of an ejection, the case for Brooks' foul was very different. A Flagrant 2 was rightfully deserved, but some are even calling for a suspension.

Thats a Fragrant 2 on Brooks and should be suspended for Game 3! He’s outta line for that. Real Talk!

Former NBA player Jay Williams, on ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill & Max," also called for a suspension. He explained why the foul was an outright dirty-play despite Brooks having no prior reputation as a dirty player, stating:

"Dillon Brooks should've been ejected in that game, and he should be suspended for another game. That's what the NBA and Adam Silver should do."
Gary Payton II suffered a fractured elbow in GM2 after this foul by Dillon Brooks. Steve Kerr: “Brooks broke the code.” https://t.co/6PSmIbqzmv
"Dillon Brooks barely left the ground and he winds up, if you're gonna foul somebody hard in a fastbreak, you jump and you meet them at the rim, you let your body connect with them and you try to beat it up that way but you don't club them over the head."

Williams also believes that Brooks' foul was worse than Green's and deserves a one-game suspension:

"Clubbing somebody over the head while they're in transition is bad a look, It's a worse foul than the Flagrant 2 that I had for Draymond Green...the NBA needs to do the right thing here and suspend Dillon Brooks for Game 3."

Gary Payton II suffered a fracture in his left elbow and will undergo an MRI today.

What does Gary Payton II's absence mean for the Golden State Warriors?

The 2021-22 playoffs are Payton&#039;s first.
The 2021-22 playoffs are Payton's first.

The 2021-22 season was definitely Payton's career breakout. He hit career-highs in games played, field-goal attempts, points and rebounds.

Coming off the bench, Gary Payton II's defense on the perimeter, his occasional corner three-pointer and hustle all contributed to Golden State's impressive record.

He also led the Warriors in steals per game (1.4 SPG in 71 games) and total steals (96). In fact, his per 36-minutes statistics stand out more so than any other player coming off the bench at 14.5 points and 2.8 steals per game.

In the absence of Payton, the Warriors will look to Andre Iguodala to cover the defensive loss. An elite wing-defender with a high basketball IQ, Iguodala is no stranger to playoff pressure.

Also Read Article Continues below

On the other hand, not many can cover for Payton's athleticism. His cuts to the basket and dunks are non-fungible assets and cannot be replicated by any player on the Warriors.

Edited by Adam Dickson

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी