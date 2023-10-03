"That’s one of the games that’s circled": $86 million man Dillon Brooks targets vengeance against former squad, Memphis Grizzlies

After receiving a ton of scrutiny with the Memphis Grizzlies last season, Dillon Brooks wasn’t expected to receive a lucrative offer in 2023 free agency. The Grizzlies made it known that they had no intention of re-signing Brooks. Meanwhile, fans joked that the 27-year-old wing would end up playing overseas. However, Brooks proved his haters wrong when he inked a four-year, $86 million deal as part of a sign-and-trade to the Houston Rockets in July. Now, it appears that he has revenge on his mind as he enters his first season with Houston.

During his media day appearance on Monday, Brooks said that he has a lot to prove in the 2023-24 NBA season. He added that he has the Rockets’ upcoming games against the Grizzlies circled on his calendar:

“Big chip. That's one of the games that's circled on my list. We get to get them four times so it's amazing.”

However, Brooks also said that he plans to bring his infectious energy and strong work ethic to the Rockets during all 82 games next season:

“But I play hard regardless. It's not even a chip no more. It's just an everyday thing that I bring to my life and bring to basketball. I just want it to be contagious throughout the whole team, throughout the whole organization to strive and to be ready to get on this road, this journey.”

The Rockets' first game against the Grizzlies will take place at home on November 22. The two teams will then rematch in Houston on December 13. This will be followed by matchups in Memphis on December 15 and February 14.

Brooks averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.0 3-pointers per game on 39.6% shooting over 73 games with Memphis last season.

Desmond Bane is looking forward to taking on Dillon Brooks

Former Memphis Grizzlies teammates Dillon Brooks and Desmond Bane

During Monday’s media day, Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane also spoke about the Grizzlies’ upcoming games against Dillon Brooks and the Houston Rockets. Bane said that he is glad that Brooks has the Grizzlies circled on his calendar. He added that he is also looking forward to taking on his former teammate and wished him well moving forward in Houston:

“I'm glad that he's got them circled. I'm looking forward to being there to compete against him and play against him. Being able to play against him will be fun and I wish him the best in his career.”