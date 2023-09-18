“Brooks better get the boxing gloves out” – Dillon Brooks’ $1,000,000 bonus clause with Rockets has NBA fans trolling him

It's a new season and a new team for Dillon Brooks as he takes on the veteran role for the Houston Rockets for the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season. This summer, Brooks signed a four-year, $80 million deal to play for the Rockets as they try to get back to the postseason.

Brooks has a chance to add another $1 million to his earnings if he helps the young squad to the postseason. The condition in his contract was included when he signed with the Houston team this summer. The Canadian forward is well-experienced in helping teams make it to the playoffs.

With the clause in his contract surfacing, fans have started to share their take on it. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans about Brooks' contract clause.

Fans have mocked Brooks for what he did with the Memphis Grizzlies last season. However, he showed in front of everyone that he was a reliable player in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. With his help, they beat Team USA and were able to win the bronze medal.

We may not see him dominate the stat sheet, but he does things that could be helpful for the Rockets down the line.

Dillon Brooks gets praise from his national team head coach

Canada v Slovenia: Quarter Final - FIBA Basketball World Cup

The Canadians wouldn't have won the bronze medal if it weren't for Dillon Brooks' play on both ends. He was phenomenal on the court, as he was oftentimes the forgotten man on offense. That way, teams failed to cover him and they focused solely on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

After the tournament, Canada's head coach shared how much he values the contributions of Brooks.

"[He’s] excellent. He is nothing more than a normal person who comes in and is very professional." Jordi Fernández said. "He takes good care of himself [and does] all the work to be 100% ready to play. His work in the gym, the things he does on his own — he is a superb professional."

Brooks' professionalism paid off as he was the key to the national team winning a medal.

