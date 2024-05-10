"That's a problem for some folks in our business": SportsCenter host fires shots at Colin Cowherd as Jason Kidd wears hat backward

Colin Cowherd is considered a veteran in the sports media world but along with the position, his opinions are being ostracized by many even by colleagues in the industry. His recent comments about JJ Redick for not being presentable in front of the camera on a podcast with LeBron James drew some mixed reactions.

On his show "The Herd," they were discussing the recent "Mind The Game" podcast but instead of listening to the content, the 60-year-old sports journalist set his eyes on Redick's appearance. Cowherd said that Redick's backward cap does not suit him well especially since he is eyeing an executive position in the NBA.

"Don't love the backward hat of JJ Redick," said Colin Cowherd. "I didn't hear a word that LeBron said. I was staring at the hat. JJ Redick is going for an NBA head coaching job. He looks like a guy who's going to move my couch. Didn't like it."

Cowherd's criticism of Redick has divided opinions and ESPN's Jason Kidd took a dig at the veteran journalist's comments.

The Dallas Mavericks won Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the OKC Thunder. Head coach Jason Kidd attended the post-game press conference wearing a backward hat. This gave Scott Van Pelt of ESPN's Sportscenter to bring up Cowherd's comments in their show.

"Oh, he's got his hat on backward. That's a problem for some folks in our business. Not for me, it's fine," said Van Pelt.

Colin Cowherd's point on seeing JJ Redick's backward cap on 'Mind The Game'

While many would not agree with Colin Cowherd's opinion on JJ Redick appearing on "Mind The Game" podcast with LeBron James wearing a backward hat, he has raised some valid points.

Now at the peak of his popularity right after his basketball career, Colin Cowherd acknowledges Reddick's growth in the field of sports media but for him to take it to a higher level, the veteran journalist stresses that he should make himself presentable to become an NBA executive.

In doing so, Cowherd suggests JJ Redick take the path that Steve Kerr took to get to where he is as a basketball coach.

"If I'm his agent, I'm like 'You can be Steve Kerr'. Like Steve Kerr was a basketball player, then a great broadcaster like JJ is, then a GM, then a coach, like Steve Kerr is the most powerful guy in the league," said Cowherd.

As JJ Reddick makes appearances on various media platforms, his name is being dragged to vacant coaching jobs recently with the Charlotte Hornets and now with the Los Angeles Lakers after letting go of Darvin Ham.