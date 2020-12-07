'That's a question you're going to have to ask him,' Stephen Silas refuses to comment on James Harden's absence from Houston Rockets' training camp

James Harden was surrounded by a bevy of NBA trade rumors ever since he declined his $103 million extension and asked to be traded elsewhere. He was linked the most with the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers. His decision to move out of the Houston Rockets was apparently so certain that most fans assumed that he would be leaving the franchise for sure.

However, all the NBA trade rumors surrounding Harden died once Russell Westbrook was traded to the Washington Wizards. But with the franchise's training camps starting, James Harden has been a conspicuous no show.

James Harden didn't show up to the first team workout of Rockets training camp— even though head coach Stephen Silas expected him there @DreamShakeSBN https://t.co/3G1uQOwN5X — SB Nation NBA (@SBNationNBA) December 6, 2020

Houston Rockets Head Coach Stephen Silas refuses to comment on James Harden's absence

The Houston Rockets have apparently reversed their decision to trade James Harden.

According to reports, James Harden demanded the trade because of his inability to function with Westbrook. However, with Westbrook leaving for Washington, the Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas expected James Harden to be present for the franchise's training camps for the 2020-21 season. But the player has not turned up.

According to recent NBA rumors, Harden was apparently partying in Atlanta with rapper Lil Baby among others on the night of the Houston Rockets training camp.

Harden is apparently set on getting traded, and his decision to not attend the camp could be construed as spite.

Stephen Silas will meet with the media from #Rockets training camp in about 30 minutes, so we should know soon. (No way he was back for a morning practice in Houston, if this is from overnight). https://t.co/kPZ2arLLjB — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) December 6, 2020

Once Harden's absence was noticed, all reporters were interested in Stephen Silas' comments on the situation. However, Silas refused to make any comments and said that the question should be directed to James Harden himself.

Stephen Silas on James Harden's commitment to the Rockets: "That's a question you're going to have to ask him when he gets here." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 6, 2020

Stephen Silas further added that James Harden couldn't attend the practice due to the NBA's COVID-19 protocol and will attend an individual workout later.

Silas has been enthusiastic about coaching James Harden ever since he got the Houston Rockets top job, adding in this regard:

"I want him here, and I want him to be a big part of what we're doing"

James Harden was apparently filmed in multiple workouts in the University of Houston before leaving for Atlanta, with his commitment to play with the Houston Rockets remaining a mystery.