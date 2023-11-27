'That spin move is still faster than me': Alperen Sengun details Hakeem Olajuwon's amazing skill despite being nearly 60 years old

The Houston Rockets unearthed a real gem when they traded for Turkish Center Alperen Sengun during the 2021 NBA Draft. He was first selected as the number 16th pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder but was later acquired by the Rockets for a pair of future first-round picks.

During his rookie season, he showed incredible potential, averaging just under ten points, 2.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds in 20.7 minutes of playing time. In his sophomore season, he improved his average to 14.8 points, 3.9 assists and nine rebounds per game.

Now in his third year, he has improved significantly, increasing his production, and has even drawn comparisons to two-time league MVP and NBA champion Nikola Jokic.

He has earned plenty of recognition from fans, the media and other NBA superstars and was the most recent guest in Paul George's podcast, "Podcast P." During Sengun's guest appearance, George delved into the topic of legendary Rockets big man Hakeem Olajuwon.

George asked Sengun if he already had the chance to work with the Hall of Famer. Sengun shared that he has had the opportunity to work with Hakeem once. The young center also shared that Hakeem still moves well.

"We had just one-time chance to work with him," Sengun said. "He's like 59 or something, 60-something like that, but it was my first year. And when we were working together I was so surprised how he's moving like that still."

Sengun then shared how exactly Hakeem surprised him:

"That spin move he does still is like faster than me... We did an hour, an hour and a half practice together he taught me a lot."

He talked about how Hakeem showed him how to use the spin move effectively while facing his defender.

Sengun has already shown that he has a repertoire of post moves, and if he can master the spin move taught to him by Hakeem, he will become one of the toughest players to guard in the post.

Alperen Sengun could be the future superstar

Drawing comparisons to two-time MVP Nikola Jokic can put some pressure on a young player, but Sengun has been living up to it. He has shown that his team's offense can run through him due to his combination of scoring and playmaking.

The Houston Rockets look to be on pace to improve their record of 22-60 from last season, and Sengun is a significant part of that. The Rockets have a record of 8-6 through the first fourteen games this year.

In those fourteen games, Sengun has been a focal point of the offense. He has averaged over thirty minutes and 20 points, nine rebounds and 5.6 assists.

If he continues to improve, there is no doubt that he will become a superstar and will lead the Rockets for many years to come.