"The 2021 playoff run was fake as hell" - NBA fans mock Trae Young for another dismal performance in the playoffs in Game 2 against the Celtics

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks had another disappointing playoff outing during Game 2 of their Round 1 matchup against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. The Hawks fell 119-106 while Young finished with 24 points and six assists on just 9-for-22 (40.9%) shooting. Young’s inefficient shooting night marked a trend for the star point guard. This comes as Young has now shot below 50.0% from the field in seven of his last eight playoff games.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Trae Young over his last 8 playoff games:



9/22 FG - 2/8 3PT

5/18 FG - 1/5 3PT

2/12 FG - 0/5 3PT

3/11 FG - 3/10 3PT

6/14 FG - 2/6 3PT

10/20 FG - 2/10 3PT

1/12 FG - 0/7 3PT

4/17 FG - 0/6 3PT

The concerning stat led to harsh criticism from fans on Twitter, who called out Young for his consistent playoff struggles:

"The 2021 playoff run was fake as hell," one fan said.

wíĺĺów @BrentinoG @TheNBACentral The 2021 playoff run was fake as hell @TheNBACentral The 2021 playoff run was fake as hell

“New meaning to Ice cold Trae,” another said.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Trae Young’s playoff shooting struggles:

Bobby Spams @BobbySpams @TheNBACentral Shameful number of people said he was better than Luka when Mav’s missed the playoffs @TheNBACentral Shameful number of people said he was better than Luka when Mav’s missed the playoffs 😭

Wost🐰 @mosthiphop @TheNBACentral trae going on TOUR with those numbers @TheNBACentral trae going on TOUR with those numbers💪💪💪

Pep Coopdiola @Mike_Coop20 @TheNBACentral Trae after leading ATL to 40+ losses and a first round exit @TheNBACentral Trae after leading ATL to 40+ losses and a first round exit https://t.co/jvaohzXaxi

Boston Celtics take commanding 2-0 lead over Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics - Game 2

The Boston Celtics coasted during their 119-106 Game 2 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.

The Celtics got out to a 20-point lead before Atlanta came back to cut the lead to single digits in the third quarter. The Celtics then ratcheted up the intensity and went on a quick 15-2 fourth-quarter run to bring the lead back up to 22 points.

The Celtics were led by superstar forward Jayson Tatum. Tatum finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five 3-pointers on 54.5% shooting. Celtics guard Derrick White added 26 points, seven rebounds and two assists on 68.8% shooting.

Meanwhile, Atlanta was led by star guard Dejounte Murray. Murray finished with 29 points, six rebounds, six assists, four steals and seven 3-pointers on 45.8% shooting.

The Hawks fared better offensively in Game 2 than they did in Game 1 when they scored just 99 points on 38.8% shooting. However, they were unable to match the Celtics’ defensive intensity, especially down the stretch of the game.

The series now heads to Atlanta with the Celtics leading 2-0 and the Hawks in dire straits.

Game 3 is set to take place on Friday.

