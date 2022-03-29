“The 3 years MJ took off… he came knowing he was out of shape, didn’t make the playoffs” - Shannon Sharpe on Michael Jordan’s time with the Wizards tarnishing his legacy

Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe has critized NBA legend and superstar Michael Jordan for his stint with the Washington Wizards in the national capital.

Speaking on Fox Sports' morning show 'Skip and Shannon: Undisputed', Sharpe spoke about how Jordan's time with the Wizards after a three-year absence could taint his legacy, saying:

"The 3 years MJ took off, he chose that. He came back knowing he was out of shape, didn't make the playoffs, and that doesn't tarnish his legacy?"

Sharpe was in a conversation with Skip Bayless, who was criticizing LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers for their dismal campaign. Sharpe brought up the point of how Jordan was a shadow of his former self at the Wizards and how that didn't seem to impact his legacy. Jordan's Washington stint is conveninently forgotten in GOAT discussions involving King James and 'His Airness'.

How did Michael Jordan fare with Washington Wizards?

Michael Jordan against the New York Knicks

Michael Jordan's decision to come out of retirement for the second time shocked the NBA world. They were shocked even more when Jordan said he would be suiting up for the Washington Wizards and not for his beloved Chicago Bulls.

Playing in the NBA at the age of 38 for the Wizards, who were by no means favorites, was a bold call from Jordan. In his first season with them, he averaged 22.9 points, 5.2 assists and 5.7 rebounds while shooting better than 41%.

By no means, these numbers were peak Jordan. However, the sheer fact that he was in the MVP race before going down with a knee injury spoke volumes of his impact and competitiveness.

After his injury, the Wizards fell off a cliff as hopes of a postseason appearance disappeared; they went 4-8 in Jordan's absence. Jordan had six games where he dropped 35 or more points and had eight double doubles.

In his second season, his final one in the NBA, Jordan averaged 20 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting better than 44% from the field and over 82% from the line. More remarkably, he played all 82 games and recorded 13 double doubles.

One of Jordan's best performances of the season came against the New Jersey Nets (now called the Brooklyn Nets), 'His Airness' dropped 43 points on 60% shooting along with 10 rebounds, four steals and three assists.

While Jordan did not come close to having the success he had with the Chicago Bulls, he did light up the NBA and provide fans with excitement and joy. Washington became the box office attraction of the NBA, as all of their home games were sold out.

