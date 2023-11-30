"The bubble is about to burst" - NBA podcaster drops wild theory on Mark Cuban cashing out $3.5 billion with Dallas Mavericks deal

Many were surprised that Mark Cuban sold a massive chunk of his stake with the Dallas Mavericks earlier this week. Cuban cashed out $3.5 billion from the majority of his stakes while still keeping a small portion and control over the team. According to sources, the owner still has the authority to influence the team's decisions.

Miriam Adelson is now part of the Mavs after Cuban decided to sell a vast amount of his stake. The NBA owner hasn't released a statement regarding his decision to sell a good portion, and there have been some theories about it already.

Podcaster and former ESPN commentator Amin Elhassan shared a theory regarding Cuban's decision to sell some of his stake in the Mavs. According to Elhassan, he thinks the owner is preparing for the next TV deal and the possibility of it failing at the negotiation stage.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Here's the messed up part," Ehassan said. "I think, this is a massive red flag that Mark Cuban is looking at the future, he's looking at the upcoming TV deal, the dollar is getting tighter. ... I think Cuban's looking and he's saying, 'Oh, this is the bubble, and the bubble is about to burst.'

"Definitely, it feels like, the ship be sinking and let me get off before everyone starts to figure out and clamor."

Expand Tweet

The NBA generates most of its revenue on TV deals, which is why players have massive contracts. This could affect salaries and even the value of teams.

You might also be interested in reading this: Is Mark Cuban running for President? Dallas Mavericks owner's future explored amid sale of stake

Mark Cuban isn't going to run for president

After news broke out that Mark Cuban sold a portion of his stake with the Mavs, many speculated about the possibility of him running for presidency. He doubled down on his plans in the 2024 presidential bid. Cuban has made it known that he won't be running for the presidency and will continue to be involved with the Mavs.

As he sold a portion of his stake, it was reported that the 16th season of "Shark Tank" would be his last. This sparked a debate on what Cuban's plans are concerning politics.

Expand Tweet

In 2020, he considered a presidential campaign. However, Cuban's family voted it down and said he wasn't interested in politics. He'll still have his hands full with the Mavs as they've started well this season.

The duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving has been phenomenal for the team. Together, they've led the Mavs to an 11-6 record and made Dallas an exciting team to watch. They'll face the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

Also read: How much did Mark Cuban buy the Dallas Mavericks for? Understanding negotiations and challenges in NBA team acquisition