"The day I need a coach to inspire me is the day I'm f**king retiring" - Tristan Thompson articulates Sacramento Kings' frustration after another disappointing loss

Tristan Thompson expressed his frustration after the Sacramento Kings lost their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hugely disappointed after the defeat, Thompson said that he didn't need inspiration from any coach to play good basketball. He added that the day he needed that would be the day he retired from basketball.

The loss to the Timberwolves was Sacramento's fifth defeat in six games. They currently hold a 6-9 record and sit eleventh in the Western Conference. He was asked in the post-game interview if the loss was because of the lack of motivation within the team. Tristan Thompson replied by saying:

"If you don't get inspired in the game then you shouldn't be on the court. Losing teams, losing players need to get inspiration from the coach and I am not with that shit and my teammates aren't with it, cause I know guys want to win and they want to win badly. So, it's not about Coach Walton inspiring you, this is not no freaking glory road sh**, no."

"You gotta be ready to play when your numbers called in the damn game, I don't need no fu*** coach to inspire me, never that, never have, never will. The day I need a coach to inspire me is the day I'm f**king retiring and go play with my kids in the park."

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC Tristan Thompson sounds off on the leadership on this Kings team and why inspiration shouldn't come from the head coach. Tristan Thompson sounds off on the leadership on this Kings team and why inspiration shouldn't come from the head coach. https://t.co/4u9dqpoQih

The team were extremely impressive in the preseason and finished their 4 game campaign unbeaten. They showed a lot of promise at the start of the season, but the past few games have been a bit rough. However, with veteran players like Thompson and Harrison Barnes on their side, this team will only get better as the season progresses.

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings .@realtristan13 keeps it real about taking the next step. .@realtristan13 keeps it real about taking the next step. https://t.co/uaAJtd5CjA

Minnesota Timberwolves cruise to a stunning win over Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings v Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves started the game on top as they scored 22 points to take a 4 point lead in the game. However, the Kings scored 30 points in the second quarter, which separated the two teams by only 4 points going into the second half.

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings BUDDY IS HOT



The Kings sharpshooter is currently 2nd in the NBA in 3PM this season 🔥 BUDDY IS HOTThe Kings sharpshooter is currently 2nd in the NBA in 3PM this season 🔥 https://t.co/oeUQX2qOak

The third quarter was dominated by Karl-Anthony Towns as he went on a scoring spree to help the team take the lead. From there on, the Kings never really got control of the game, as Anthony Edwards also had a 26 point night, which helped the Timberwolves take a 107-97 win on the night.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Timberwolves' defense let go 63 points in the second half alone, which caused the defeat. They will be hoping to improve on that in their coming games and get their campaign back on track. Sacramento Kings next face the Raptors, which will be an interesting game to watch as both teams will be gunning for a win to get over their poor patch of form.

Edited by Diptanil Roy