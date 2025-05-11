"The Denver masons brick after brick" - NBA fans erupt as Nuggets narrowly avoid setting halftime scoring disaster in Game 4 vs OKC Thunder

NBA fans reacted to the Denver Nuggets almost setting a record for the lowest halftime score. The Nikola Jokic-led Denver ended the halftime with 36 points.

However, it was the first quarter that Denver got itself a place in NBA history. They scored just 8 points in the first 12 minutes, the fourth lowest by a team in NBA playoffs history.

NBA fans blasted the Nuggets for the horrible performance. One of the fans criticised Denver for throwing bricks in the game.

"The Denver masons brick after brick," the fan wrote.

A fan was surprised that the Nuggets were down only 7 points despite a horrible performance.

"HOW ARE WE DOWN 7 WE PLAYED LIKE GARBAGE?" the fan asked.

A fan hilariously wrote that it appeared as if they were watching a construction site.

"Didn’t realize we were watching a construction site today, goddamn," the fan joked.

A fan used Kobe Bryant's name to troll the Nuggets.

"Even Kobe would be impressed with the number of bricks thrown up in this game," the fan tweeted.

A fan hilariously called out the Thunder for horrible offense.

"The only reason we're not down by 40 is because OKC is playing the "prevent offense," the fan joked.

One of the fans said that Denver's offense stunk.

" Stinky a** hoop man," the fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a fan blasted the entire Nuggets roster for not showing urgency.

"Thunder winning, jokic is terrible and the rest of the team has no sense of urgency except Braun smfh," the fan commented.

The Nuggets vs. OKC series has been what fans have been looking for a long time

The Denver Nuggets and the OKC Thunder series has been what the NBA fans have been looking for for a very long time. The top two MVP candidates have rarely gone against each other in a closely contested series.

Since the series has started, both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic have been struggling on the offensive end. In Game 3, while the Nuggets won, the struggles of SGA and Jokic were the talking point in the media. Jokic scored just 20 points in overtime while playing 44 minutes in the game.

SGA ended the game with just 18 points. He was blasted by fans for ball hogging and flopping in the ends second of the fourth quarter to close the game.

However, how both teams have played against each other has been nothing less than a neck-to-neck competition between two championship-level teams. Regardless of the outcome, the series has been worth watching.

As for Game 4, the Thunder tied the series 2-2, defeating Denver in Game 4.

