“The excitement is through the roof" – 3X NBA All-Star speaks on playing with Minnesota Timberwolves star, says both stars aspire to be an All-Star this season and are working to strengthen their bond

The Minnesota Timberwolves were arguably the biggest winners during free agency. Their newest member, Rudy Gobert, has expressed excitement to play with Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Timberwolves acquired Gobert unexpectedly through a blockbuster trade from the Utah Jazz. They practically leveraged their future for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, sending out countless players and multiple future first-round picks.

Gobert is thrilled with his new team and is eager to get started. The question on people's minds is how his partnership with KAT will turn out?

With teams moving away from a big-dominated style of play, it could go either way for the Timberwolves. The Indiana Pacers tried the same for years with Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner but did not get the level of success they hoped for.

Nonetheless, Gobert is working on building a connection with KAT as he believes that should be the starting point. On SiriusXM NBA Radio, he said the excitement of playing with Towns is through the roof.

"The excitement is through the roof, in terms of the things that we're gonna be able to do for this team and the fun we're gonna have on the floor. Winning games together and going through what you go through in the NBA season together.

"We both have a lot of ambition. We both had a lot of ups and downs in our careers. Now is a great time to lift each other up and make each other better and I think we have the potential of doing that."

SiriusXM NBA Radio @SiriusXMNBA



Rudy Gobert is fired up to play with Karl-Anthony Towns



Hear the Timberwolves Season Preview show anytime on the SXM App -



@Grady| @sarahkustok| @Timberwolves "The excitement is through the roof"Rudy Gobert is fired up to play with Karl-Anthony TownsHear the Timberwolves Season Preview show anytime on the SXM App - siriusxm.us/NBASeasonPrevi… "The excitement is through the roof"Rudy Gobert is fired up to play with Karl-Anthony TownsHear the Timberwolves Season Preview show anytime on the SXM App - siriusxm.us/NBASeasonPrevi…@Grady| @sarahkustok| @Timberwolves https://t.co/fcDs2kmxwt

Although they are not a big-market team, the Timberwolves have established themselves as one of the must-see teams this season. They currently have one of the most intriguing rosters, and the NBA community will be eager to see how they operate when the season commences.

D'Angelo Russell believes the Minnesota Timberwolves do not have any excuses this year

D'Angelo Russell #0 of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Last season, the Timberwolves were knocked out of the playoffs in the first round. They had a decent opportunity to win the series but completely fell apart in Games 5 and 6.

D'Angelo Russell was not thrilled with their early exit and has stated that they have no excuses this year. He maintained that while being young got them off the hook last season, they have the right blend of veterans to have a better campaign.

"Last year we were a young team, and being young was our excuse. Why we didn't win games, why we didn't know how to finish games, and why the little things may have beaten us if it was boxing out, not getting that rebound.

"Those were young excuses. This year, I think that goes out the window. We can't use being young as an excuse. We got some veterans on our team now. We got an older collective group, and I think that's gonna propel our group."

SiriusXM NBA Radio @SiriusXMNBA



D'Angelo Russell believes the sky is the limit for the 2022-23 Wolves



@Grady| @sarahkustok| @Timberwolves "I don't think anybody wants to match up against us"D'Angelo Russell believes the sky is the limit for the 2022-23 Wolves "I don't think anybody wants to match up against us"D'Angelo Russell believes the sky is the limit for the 2022-23 Wolves@Grady| @sarahkustok| @Timberwolves https://t.co/Pt3iUuFYgX

The Timberwolves have a nice blend of youngsters and veterans and will be looking to take advantage of it. With Towns and Gobert on the floor, it will undoubtedly be a difficult task to contain the Wolves.

Poll : 0 votes