"The footage we need": Warriors and Raptors executives catching up amid Pascal Siakam trade rumors has NBA fans in frenzy 

The news that Pascal Siakam is reportedly high on the trade market has many teams wondering how they could get his services. Social media has been actively helping out GMs find the right trade package to land the former NBA champion. It also got Golden State Warriors fans dreaming of teaming him up with Steph Curry.

The Warriors, as of this writing, carry a 17-18 record and that is just good for a play-in spot in the NBA Western Conference. Curry, at 35 years old, has a small window to win his fifth NBA championship and the loyal Warriors fanbase hopes GM Mike Dunleavy finds ways to get help.

In a picture shared on the social media platform X, the Warriors GM is seen talking to Raptors president Masai Ujiri. This sparked expectation among a few fans that a Siakam trade to the Warriors might be gaining some traction.

The two GMs are seen together as the Warriors host the Toronto Raptors at the Chase 1 Center in San Francisco, California.

Some Warriors fans are already suggesting some trade pieces to make the Pascal Siakam trade happen.

The graphics are also quick on putting a Warriors jersey on Pascal Siakam.

How can the Golden State Warriors land Pascal Siakam?

For the 2023-24 season, Pascal Siakam has an expiring contract that is worth $37M. This means, the Golden State Warriors must also need to work on an extension for the Raptors star if ever they trade for him.

But for the pieces to fit together, they might need to put in the four-year contract of Andrew Wiggins in the mix. Wiggins is a Canadian and the Raptors fans would embrace a homegrown talent. Cory Joseph can be thrown in but they need more to land Siakam.

Aside from Wiggins, players like Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody can be added to the mix as the Raptors need some young talent to build around Scottie Barnes.

If Wiggins is not considered, Draymond Green's four-year, $100 million can also be offered. However, it is quite unlikely that the Raptors would agree to absorb a long contract of a 33-year-old player with behavioral issues. Like Wiggins, the Raptors would need more if Draymond Green is considered in the mix to make the trade work.

If the Warriors do offer Klay Thompson's contract, the Raptors would need to add another player to make it happen. The likes of Immanuel Quickley, Gradey Dick or Jalen McDaniels might be enough to make that trade happen.

Furthermore, the numbers will always be there but it will depend on what would make the Raptors comfortable enough to pull the trigger as well.