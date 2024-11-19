"The Great Barrier Thief": Fans erupt after Dyson Daniels' game-winning block on De'Aaron Fox

Dyson Daniels has emerged as one of the surprise stories of the NBA season. The intensity and gusto with which the Australian guard approaches every play has provided a welcome spark to the Atlanta Hawks. On Monday, Daniels' game-winning block on De'Aaron Fox held off a late charge by the Sacramento Kings, and secured the Hawks' seventh win of the year.

Fans at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento were treated to a thrilling game that went down to the wire. The Kings held a slender four-point lead entering the final quarter, but a spirited defensive performance saw the momentum swing in the Hawks favor.

Dyson Daniels was clutch in the late stages, and a key last second block was enough to see the Hawks escape with a slender 109-108 victory.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

After another dominant defense performance from Daniels, fans were in awe of the 21-year-old. Many took to social media to praise the Hawks star.

"The Great Barrier Thief!!!," said one fan.

Expand Tweet

"Just give him the dpoy," commented another fan.

"Ladies and gentleman your DPOY and MIP for 2025," said a fan.

"Dyson daniels is special," said another fan.

"Defense wins games, and Dyson Daniels just proved it in the clutch!," said one fan.

On the night, Daniels finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four blocks.

Daniels' defensive displays have been inspiring for a Hawks team that has been driven predominantly by the offense over the last few seasons. All-Star guard Trae Young has been one of the league's premier scorers over seven seasons, but with Daniels on board, the team has an elite defender to complement the point guard.

Over 12 games this season, Daniels is averaging 15.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.7 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Monday's win over the Kings improves the Hawks to 7-8 on the season and moves them up to fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Quin Snyder's team face the the Golden State Warriors next before traveling to Illinois to take on the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

Atlanta Hawks 21-year-old guard Dyson Daniels leads the league in steals

Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels reacts after defeating the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Photo Credit: Imagn

Dyson Daniels has become a household name among NBA fans due to a series of stellar defensive outings. The young guard leads the league in steals with 3.7 per game and has racked up an impressive 44 steals over 12 games.

Expand Tweet

Currently, only 2023-24 Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama has accumulated more blocks and steals combined this season. The San Antonio Spurs center has amassed an impressive 48 blocks and 17 steals. Daniels isn't far behind him with 10 blocks and 44 steals.

Daniels has been one of the most complete defensive players in the NBA and has proved capable of locking up some of the league's top players. If he continues this level of play, the rising star will be an early favorite for the NBA's All-Defensive First Team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Hawks Fan? Check out the latest Hawks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.