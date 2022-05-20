“The Ja Morants, the Lukas, the Giannises, show 'em some respect” - Chris Broussard critical of potential lottery pick for his "arrogant" comments

Sports analyst Chris Broussard has never been afraid to call out some of the NBA's top players when it comes to their remarks in the media. That also includes players getting prepared to take the leap to the NBA like Gonzaga Bulldogs freshman Chet Holmgren.

With Tuesday's lottery, the Orlando Magic are slated to pick first in this year's draft. One of the candidates for that selection is Holmgren, who was one of the top prospects throughout the season.

Holmgren has plenty of doubters due to his 7-foot, 195-pound frame, but his competitiveness and basketball IQ make him one of the special talents in this class.

During a recent interview before the draft combine, Holmgren said he's going to be the best player in the NBA once he enters the league. Broussard said that while he appreciated Holmgren's confidence, Holmgren needs to respect the league's superstars:

“The Ja Morants, the Lukas, the Giannises, show 'em some respect”

Chris Broussard wants Chet Holmgren to show NBA stars respect

Gonzaga Bulldogs freshman big man Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren's comments are going to draw attention. NBA analyst Chris Broussard was quick to call out the potential No. 1 pick, and he has some good points. While Holmgren has never lacked confidence, the NBA has some of the most sensational superstars in the world.

Broussard said that while he likes Holmgren, he needs to show respect to stars such as Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and more.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops Chet Holmgren was asked who he thinks the best player in the NBA is.



His response: “Me… in two months.” Chet Holmgren was asked who he thinks the best player in the NBA is.His response: “Me… in two months.” https://t.co/5yOXjzk7t1

Fans will be watching to see if the Gonzaga big man will be the first selection in the NBA draft. If Holmgren doesn't go first, he still has the chance to go as high as second overall to the OKC Thunder.

During the season, Holmgren averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 60.7%, including 39.0% from 3-point range.

Holmgren was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year, Naismith Prep Player of the Year and Mogran Wootten National Player of the Year as a senior. The McDonald's All-American led Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to four state championships.

Holmgren was a consensus second-team All-American for Gonzaga, which finished the season ranked No. 1 and held the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. In the West Coast Conference, he was the Defensive Player of the Year and the Newcomer of the Year as well as being first-team All-WCC.

