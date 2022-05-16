"The Kardashian curse STRIKES again!", "CP3 will forever be known as Christopher from now on!", "Dem boys training for the Cancun Olympics!" - Fans relentless in merciless trolling as Phoenix Suns crash out of playoffs at the hands of Dallas Mavericks

In one of the biggest and most embarrassing beatdowns in pro sports history, the visiting Dallas Mavericks just torched the #1 seeded Phoenix Suns on the road. The massacre was so humiliating that the stunned Arizona crowd barely had enough to boo their team who were supposedly going to sweep the Mavericks.

Dallas’ incredible performance and Phoenix’s jaw-dropping collapse had social media buzzing in disbelief. The domination, which had the Mavericks leading by 30 at halftime, was so thorough and complete that basketball fans on Twitter were still trying to comprehend what they were witnessing.

By the time the historic drubbing was over, some of the most colorful comments from both Mavericks and Suns fans rightfully deserved a special mention:

Guru @DrGuru_ The Kardashian curse STRIKES again The Kardashian curse STRIKES again 😭 https://t.co/DluWPrTebU

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo CP3 will forever be known as Christopher from now on CP3 will forever be known as Christopher from now on

Pro Pels Talk @ProPelsTalk Move the Suns to Seattle.



This is embarrassing Move the Suns to Seattle. This is embarrassing

Russell Smith @Russell___Smith A friend in Phoenix asked me if this is the greatest choke job in NBA history… You have to show up in the first place to choke! This is worse than that… A complete no-show! A friend in Phoenix asked me if this is the greatest choke job in NBA history… You have to show up in the first place to choke! This is worse than that… A complete no-show!

Master @MasterTes Luka was on a McChickens, vodka and hookah diet all summer. And still led the Mavs to the WCF Luka was on a McChickens, vodka and hookah diet all summer. And still led the Mavs to the WCF 😭😭😭😭

Krystle @Krystle_Bee Suns duckin the Warriors smoke in an embarrassing fashion Suns duckin the Warriors smoke in an embarrassing fashion

Family Disappointment @eternalinnuendo The Suns owner needs to refund every single dollar spent on tickets tonight lmao this is embarrassing The Suns owner needs to refund every single dollar spent on tickets tonight lmao this is embarrassing

Luka Doncic, who’s likely going to be the most hated villain by Phoenix Suns fans, was flawlessly toying with the best regular-season team in the NBA. Despite Mikal Bridges draped all over him on every possession, the Slovenian superstar exploded for 27 points in the first half alone. The Suns barely matched the 27 scored by “Luka Magic.”

Chris Paul and Devin Booker, who played like the best backcourt in the NBA before the postseason, scored the same number of field goals that basketball fans made. CP3 had 1 free throw made while “Book” had two points on two penalty shots. They missed all of their 11 attempts from the field.

For good measure, Deandre Ayton also tossed in 6 points of his own. That’s a total of 9 points from what NBA analysts consider to be one of the best trios in the playoffs. The game was practically over after the first 24 minutes when the Phoenix Suns’ collective body language looked like they had already packed it in.

The Dallas Mavericks’ Big Three, on the other hand, played their best when it counted the most. Jalen Brunson added 24 points while Spencer Dinwiddie finished with 30 to support Doncic’s basketball masterclass. The trio made 34 of their 43 shots, which completely doomed the Phoenix Suns.

The Dallas Mavericks proved to have the biggest star in the series against the Phoenix Suns

Luka Doncic trolled Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns throughout the Game 7 drubbing. [Photo: Sports Illustrated]

Chris Paul and Devin Booker garnered MVP votes like Luka Doncic. But the Game 7 masterpiece from the Dallas Mavericks point guard showed how much the gap is between him and the two Suns superstars.

The Suns also had a 2-0 series lead against the eventual former champion Milwaukee Bucks before losing the next four games. They also raced to a two-game lead over the Mavericks in this series and also reached the hill ahead of Dallas. CP3 and “Book” couldn’t close out the series in Game 6 and didn’t even show up for Game 7.

StatMuse @statmuse Luka Doncic in elimination games:



39-9-9

46-7-14

33-11-8

35-10-4



His 38.3 PPG is the highest in NBA history. Luka Doncic in elimination games:39-9-946-7-1433-11-835-10-4His 38.3 PPG is the highest in NBA history. https://t.co/FkO3dsDX7T

The Dallas Mavericks will move on to the conference finals, while the Suns will rue how their two superstars looked unrecognizable in Game 7.

