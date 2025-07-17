"The knickerbockers" - Nicki Minaj throws Knicks under the bus in brutal takedown of SZA amid online feud

The online feud between Nicki Minaj and SZA might spike the popcorn prices. Since the feud between the two artists started, the heat is only increasing with Minaj brutally shading the R&B singer on Thursday, even if it took her to throw the New York Knicks under the bus.

Earlier this week, Minaj had taken a shot at SZA with a tweet implying that the latter's freckles were fake. The tweet sparked a big speculation online about whether the "Good Days" singer's freckles were natural or cosmetically enhanced.

In her latest tweet on Thursday, the "Anaconda" singer doubled down on her attack on SZA.

"Hey it’s Nicki," she wrote,

"Minaj?"

"No. The knickerbockers. We’d like to know if when you play basketball if your freckles wipe off when you sweat. Otherwise we’d like to offer you a once in a lifetime chance to play for the NEW YORK KNICKS."

The beef between Nicki Minaj and SZA began after the former accused Top Dawg Entertainment's president, Terrence "Punch" Henderson, and SZA's manager of threatening and bullying her. Following that, SZA tweeted about "Mercury retrograde," which annoyed Minaj.

"Mercury retrograde .. don’t take the bait lol silly goose," she wrote in her tweet.

Although SZA clarified that the tweet wasn't aimed at Minaj, the "Super Bass" singer posted a series of messages attacking SZA and wrote that she sounded like a "dead frog."

Since then, the situation between Nicki Minaj and SZA has only escalated. Minaj took another shot at SZA, shading her songs.

"Sza if every song you’ve ever done vanished right now the music business wouldn’t even miss you. I’ve been to countries that never heard of you."

Nicki Minaj calls FBI on MackWop amid SZA beef

Nicki Minaj didn't seem in any mood to spare anyone who went against her. With the beef still green between the rapper and SZA, content creator MackWop, who is also affiliated with TDE, sent a warning to Minaj. He seemed to warn that her condition would be similar to Drake's in his feud with Kendrick Lamar.

"Nicki, relax... Relax before you get put in the blender like your boy did," he said during a livestream.

The rapper immediately replied to the video on X and tagged the FBI, alleging that he was threatening her.

Minaj made another post on Thursday, tagging the FBI, and alleged that MackWop was involved in a "very shady business" and should be investigated, and offered to help.

Will this be another Kendrick Lamar-Drake beef? We don't know. But it has certainly gotten uglier in a short span.

