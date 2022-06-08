“In 20 years, everybody works with LeBron, whether you like him or not, LeBron is the great uniter” - Colin Cowherd says Russell Westbrook has a ‘bad contract’ because of his toxic fit with the Lakers

The LA Lakers made a huge change this offseason. They fired Frank Vogel and gave the head coaching job to Darvin Ham. However, they will have to make a few roster moves too.

The Lakers probably needed a change of head coach. Unfortunately, that won't solve their biggest problems. They still have a lot of players who are not a great fit together. Furthermore, the lack of shooting is a huge issue.

LeBron James wants to win another title, but the road to his fifth championship will be extremely difficult unless the Lakers make some big changes. One of the changes could be getting rid of Russell Westbrook.

Russell Westbrook and LeBron James cannot play together

New head coach Darvin Ham recently spoke about Russell Westbrook and his season with the Lakers. Ham believes that there is still a ton left in Westbrook's tank and that people shouldn't write him off.

While most fans agree with Ham, it will be hard to turn Westbrook into a good player on this Lakers team. After all, this may not be his fault. The roster isn't built to fit his play style, and that's a huge problem.

Colin Cowherd talked a lot about Westbrook on his podcast. He mentioned how the Lakers would like to trade the point guard and that he'd end up on a fifth team in five years if they did. The NBA analyst pointed out how difficult it is for LeBron James and Westbrook to be on the same team. Cowherd said:

"He [Westbrook] doesn't play off the ball, and the Lakers have to have LeBron with the ball in his hands because he still remains one of the best players in the world when he is healthy. And he is great with scoring and distributing the ball."

Cowherd talked about how Kevin Durant left Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder. A few years later, James Harden did the same in Houston. Now, the Lakers are trying to get rid of the point guard. The analyst believes that Westbrook is toxic, which is why he's not a good fit.

Everyone but except Russell Westbrook works with LeBron James

For the past 19 years, LeBron James has dominated the league. He is not only a fantastic scorer but also an amazing distributor. Ever since he entered the league, he's made players around him better.

Colin Cowherd argued that only Russell Westbrook doesn't work with LeBron, stating:

"Everybody works with LeBron. Name a second player that doesn't work with LeBron. In 20 years, everybody works with LeBron. Whether you like it or not, LeBron is the great uniter, he's the great lubricator, he's the swiss army knife.

"Everybody, young, old, rookie, vet, over the hill, under it, it doesn't matter, expect Westbrook."

Russell Westbrook, who averaged only 18.5 points per game during the regular season, is owed $47 million next year. His contract is one of the five biggest contracts in the NBA, so it will be difficult to trade him.

However, there is no doubt that the nine-time All-Star would be a valuable addition to another team. After all, playing with another ball-dominant player is difficult, but we will have to wait and see if the Lakers make it work.

