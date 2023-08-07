The Lakers reportedly had no concerns about Anthony Davis’ injury history before offering $186,000,000 extension: "There were just fluke things"

On Friday, star big man Anthony Davis made history by agreeing to a momentous three-year, $186.64 million contract extension with the LA Lakers. This extension came on top of the two years and $83.82 million remaining on his previous deal, effectively securing his tenure with the Lakers until the end of the 2027-28 season, with a total contract value of $270.46 million. Despite concerns about Davis' injury history, the Lakers have shown unwavering faith in him.

In a recent interview with our very own Mark Medina, Davis’ agent, Rich Paul, said that the Lakers believe that Davis’ injuries were all flukes. Paul added that the team has no worries about how Davis takes care of his body:

“They understand AD and his work ethic has shown,” Paul said.

“He has some injuries, but it wasn’t due to him not working. It’s not like he came into camp overweight or showed any laziness. There were just fluke things. That happens in the game.”

Later in his interview, Paul also said that the Lakers are very aware of how important Davis is to their team, despite his injury history:

“(The Lakers) weren’t caught up in that,” Paul said.

“When you look at their style of play and what AD can bring to the table, it’s just something that was important to the team.”

How has Anthony Davis fared over his first four seasons with the Lakers?

LA Lakers star big man Anthony Davis

Since being acquired by the LA Lakers in 2019, Anthony Davis has only been able to suit up in a total of 194 regular season games over four seasons. His most healthy season came during his first season in LA when he played in 62 games en route to the Lakers' 2020 NBA title.

Since then, Davis has yet to reach the 60-game mark over the last three seasons, playing in just 36, 40 and 56 games respectively.

However, when he has been healthy, no one can deny the big man’s elite two-way talent. On offense, Davis can dominate inside the paint, score off the dribble and space the floor. Meanwhile, on defense, he is an elite rim protector, can guard multiple positions and can hold his own on the perimeter.

All of this makes Davis far too difficult for the Lakers to try and replace. So, most would agree that it’s no wonder why LA opted to get his extension done as soon as possible.

Over four seasons in LA, Davis is averaging 24.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.1 blocks per game on 52.4% shooting.

Last season, Davis averaged 25.9 ppg, 12.5 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.1 spg, and 2.0 bpg on 56.3% shooting over 56 games.

