"The lakers are screwed" - NBA Fans Erupt as Luka Doncic Joins LeBron James on Injury List Ahead of Crucial Back to Back Games

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 26, 2025 20:32 GMT
Lakers Timberwolves Basketball - Source: Getty
NBA fans reacted to Luka Doncic's injury [Picture Credit: Getty]

The Luka Doncic injury report got the NBA fans making big predictions for the LA Lakers for the 2025-26 season. On Sunday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Doncic was set to miss at least one week with "left finger sprain and lower left leg contusion."

With LeBron James already out, it took Doncic's Herculean effort to win one of the two games for the Lakers. With him out, the fans lost hope for the team.

"The lakers are screwed LMFAOOO."

"Wow, Lakers clearly can’t rely on this guy, send him back to Dallas for a 2030 2nd round pick tbh."
One of the fans said that Doncic's injury had a much bigger impact on the team than expected.

"The Lakers basically just lost their entire team 😭."
A fan expected the worst for the Lakers playing without LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

"Lakers boutta look like a jr varsity girls team out there without Bron and Luka."
One of the fans called Doncic "soft" for failing to play through with an injury.

"A sprained finger and a bruise on his leg means he’s out for a week? Maybe oldheads are right about this soft ass league lmfao."
One of the Lakers fans was hopeful that the Lakers might be able to survive with Austin Reaves as their lead player.

"It’s fine, we got AR15, last time Bron and Luka didn’t play Reaves dropped a career high 45, 7, 7 and the win. We’re fine."
"Was about to drop another 40 now I gotta watch lakers get crushed for a week 😭."
Luka Doncic's injury could prove to be too heavy for the Lakers. While they are already missing LeBron James potentially until the first half of November, Doncic's absence leaves them with just role players, except Austin Reaves.

In the next seven days, the Lakers have four games on their schedule that include the Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Former Laker Dwight Howard makes big prediction about Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic has started his fresh season with the Lakers with two big statement games. After back-to-back 40-point games, the Lakers star leads the league in scoring, and it seems like the fresh version of the NBA superstar could be on his way to his first MVP award, at least for Hall of Fame Dwight Howard.

On Sunday, Howard made a post on X, predicting Victor Wembanyama to be the only competitor of Doncic for the MVP award.

"Luzempic going crazy I got Luka as this year MVP or Wemby becoming the youngest MVP ever 👀," Howard wrote.

After his 49-point game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Doncic became the 4th player in league history to open the season with back-to-back 40-point games. Before him, only Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan and Anthony Davis have done it.

