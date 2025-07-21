  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • “The last shall be first”: Bronny James’ girlfriend’s dad, Gilbert Arenas’ ex, react as Aloni makes headlines at Adidas tourney

“The last shall be first”: Bronny James’ girlfriend’s dad, Gilbert Arenas’ ex, react as Aloni makes headlines at Adidas tourney

By Avi Shravan
Published Jul 21, 2025 14:13 GMT
Bronny James&rsquo; girlfriend&rsquo;s dad, Gilbert Arenas&rsquo; ex, react as Aloni makes headlines at Adidas tourney
Bronny James’ girlfriend’s dad, Gilbert Arenas’ ex, react as Aloni makes headlines at Adidas tourney. (Image Source: Imagn, @alldondre, @aloniarenas/Instagram)

Gilbert Arenas' children have already started to make a name for themselves in the basketball world. The former Warriors player's oldest son, Alijah Arenas, is one of the most promising prospects in high school. In January, he committed to play college basketball for the University of South Carolina.

Ad

Now, the younger Arenas son, Aloni Arenas, is also making a buzz in the basketball community. On Sunday, "Home Team Hoops" shared a video of Gilbert Arenas' youngest son balling his heart out in Adidas' Earn Your Stripes Invitational game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The video is a highlight of Aloni's best plays from the game, where is seen making some tough shots and showing off his handles. Bronny James' girlfriend's father, Dondré T. Whitfield, and Aloni's mother, Laura Govan, expressed their thoughts on the kid's hooping skills in the post's comments section.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I knew it was comin. The “last” shall be first!!!!!" Whitfield commented.
"That’s My baby ❤️❤️" Govan commented.
Ad
Bronny James&#039; girlfriend&#039;s father and Laura Govan comment on Aloni Arenas&#039; highlight clip. (Credits: @hometeamhoops/Instagram)
Bronny James' girlfriend's father and Laura Govan comment on Aloni Arenas' highlight clip. (Credits: @hometeamhoops/Instagram)

Aloni's older brother Alijah Arenas was also present at the game. He was seen sitting on the bench with Gilbert Arenas' wife, Melli Monaco, and supporting his brother as he played in the tourney.

Ad

Gilbert Arenas' daughter Hamiley reacts to brother Aloni's breakout performance

Gilbert Arenas' daughter, Hamiley Arenas, showered praise for younger brother Aloni in just two words. She shared a video of her brother's breakout performance at the Adidas' Earn Your Stripes Invitational game on her Instagram story and accompanied her two-worded praise in the caption.

"That guy, @aloniarenas," she wrote.
Ad
Hamiley Arenas comments on her younger brother&#039;s game. (Credits: @hamileyarenas0/Instagram)
Hamiley Arenas comments on her younger brother's game. (Credits: @hamileyarenas0/Instagram)

Aloni Arenas is currently in 8th grade and the level of complex plays he executed in the highlight video, shows the great potential he has within him. In one play, the kid is seen driving to the basket and finishing at the rim with great precision despite taking contact with a defender.

Ad

He is swiftly following in the footsteps of his older brother and sisters who are already established basketball players in the high school and college basketball scene. Hamiley Arenas is currently playing for Notre Dame High School. In January, she achieved a historic career feat as she crossed 500-points as a Notre Dame player.

On the other hand, Gilbert Arenas' oldest daughter, Izela Arenas, is playing for the Louisville Cardinals in the D1 NCAA women's basketball tournament. She finished her freshman season playing a bench role in 29 games and averaged 4.2 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.9 assist per game.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Nadim El Kak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications