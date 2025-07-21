“The last shall be first”: Bronny James’ girlfriend’s dad, Gilbert Arenas’ ex, react as Aloni makes headlines at Adidas tourney

Gilbert Arenas' children have already started to make a name for themselves in the basketball world. The former Warriors player's oldest son, Alijah Arenas, is one of the most promising prospects in high school. In January, he committed to play college basketball for the University of South Carolina.Now, the younger Arenas son, Aloni Arenas, is also making a buzz in the basketball community. On Sunday, &quot;Home Team Hoops&quot; shared a video of Gilbert Arenas' youngest son balling his heart out in Adidas' Earn Your Stripes Invitational game. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe video is a highlight of Aloni's best plays from the game, where is seen making some tough shots and showing off his handles. Bronny James' girlfriend's father, Dondré T. Whitfield, and Aloni's mother, Laura Govan, expressed their thoughts on the kid's hooping skills in the post's comments section.&quot;I knew it was comin. The “last” shall be first!!!!!&quot; Whitfield commented.&quot;That’s My baby ❤️❤️&quot; Govan commented.Bronny James' girlfriend's father and Laura Govan comment on Aloni Arenas' highlight clip. (Credits: @hometeamhoops/Instagram)Aloni's older brother Alijah Arenas was also present at the game. He was seen sitting on the bench with Gilbert Arenas' wife, Melli Monaco, and supporting his brother as he played in the tourney.Gilbert Arenas' daughter Hamiley reacts to brother Aloni's breakout performanceGilbert Arenas' daughter, Hamiley Arenas, showered praise for younger brother Aloni in just two words. She shared a video of her brother's breakout performance at the Adidas' Earn Your Stripes Invitational game on her Instagram story and accompanied her two-worded praise in the caption.&quot;That guy, @aloniarenas,&quot; she wrote.Hamiley Arenas comments on her younger brother's game. (Credits: @hamileyarenas0/Instagram)Aloni Arenas is currently in 8th grade and the level of complex plays he executed in the highlight video, shows the great potential he has within him. In one play, the kid is seen driving to the basket and finishing at the rim with great precision despite taking contact with a defender.He is swiftly following in the footsteps of his older brother and sisters who are already established basketball players in the high school and college basketball scene. Hamiley Arenas is currently playing for Notre Dame High School. In January, she achieved a historic career feat as she crossed 500-points as a Notre Dame player.On the other hand, Gilbert Arenas' oldest daughter, Izela Arenas, is playing for the Louisville Cardinals in the D1 NCAA women's basketball tournament. She finished her freshman season playing a bench role in 29 games and averaged 4.2 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.9 assist per game.