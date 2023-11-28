"The last thing she had on her phone was Aaron Gordon's net worth": Nuggets star reveals wild nature of his dating prospects

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon hit the jackpot when he won the 2023 NBA championship, which added value to his name as an athlete. Before winning the title, however, Gordon was already racking up millions as he was signed to a contract extension by the Nuggets in September 2021.

Gordon is trying out his luck in the dating scene. As an athlete who earns millions and has a significant amount of followers on social media, it looks like the forward has it figured out. But that hasn't been the case as he remains single trying to look for a real woman for his life.

The high-flying forward shared with teammate, Michael Porter Jr., a recent dating experience that caught him off guard.

"Check this out. I went on a date with a girl one time, I forgot where we were going, where we were at." Gordon said. "Might have been like Chicago or something like that.

"We went out on a date, I got to the spot, right? We were just sitting at the bar waiting for our table, getting drinks and whatever. She opened up her phone. The last thing she had on her phone was 'Aaron Gordon's net worth.' I was like, 'Yo, this is wild.'

The Nuggets forward shared that getting to the NBA level attracts people who are chasing clout. Gordon remains optimistic that he'll get a woman with real intentions down the line.

"Just like you said, when you get to this level. There's certain girls that mess with you just for the clout, money, that thing, the security. But there's real ones out there, I'd like to believe."

Gordon has done enough to make him financially secure as an NBA player. On top of that, he's still at the peak of his game, which could mean that he'll still receive massive deals in his career.

How much is Aaron Gordon's net worth?

Aaron Gordon has been around the league since the 2014-15 season and has made a name for himself. The power forward has a net worth of $24 million and it could increase in the future. Right now, he's in the middle of a contract with the Nuggets.

During the summer of 2021, Gordon signed a four-year, $92 million contract with Denver. He's currently in the third year of the deal and is expected to earn $22.2 million this season.

Gordon has been excellent this season defensively and is still trying to find his stride on the offensive end. The Nuggets are 12-6, thanks to his play this season.

