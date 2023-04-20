“The league has handed this series to the Kings” – Ric Bucher questions the adjudication of the Warriors-Kings series

Fox Sports writer Ric Bucher believes that the NBA made a mistake by suspending Draymond Green from Game 3 of the Golden State Warriors' playoff series against the Sacramento Kings.

Bucher called the decision to suspend Green potentially the “worst in NBA history.” The Warriors were comfortably beaten in both games thus far by the Sacramento Kings and are now missing their best defender for Game 3.

Ric Bucher believes that Golden State has already been punished by the NBA as they lost Draymond Green's services after a flagrant 2 foul. Considering the role Domantas Sabonis played through the incident and how it led to the stamp on his chest, Bucher called another game to their punishment unfair, and said that “nobody should be happy with this.”

"The league has essentially handed this series to the Sacramento Kings... If I'm the Kings and I think I'm better than the Golden State Warriors, then I don't want anything that's going to put an asterisk on it and this certainly does."

He added:

“This compromises not only this series, this compromises the entire Western Conference Playoff run. If this knocks them out, it changes the way everything happens and how we look at things. Is this a fair adjudication of how things transpire? This is arguably the harshest punishment ever handed out in NBA history.”

Warriors' Draymond Green receives support from all corners

The Golden State Warriors are in a difficult position and might end up being knocked out of the NBA due to Green’s absence. Green ended up stamping Sabonis on his chest during a fourth-quarter play as the Lithuanian tried to gather a rebound.

However, replays suggest that it was the Sacramento Kings player who had grabbed Draymond Green’s leg. Consequently, Green ended up stamping on Sabonis' chest after going off-balance. Klay Thompson sang a similar tune and claimed that it was Sabonis who was “crazy” to have grabbed Green’s leg as he tried to run away.

The 33-year-old forward Green has received support from different corners, with Shaquille O’Neal claiming he would have reacted similarly if someone had grabbed hold of his leg. The Golden State Warriors are reportedly fuming after the decision, although the Kings have been difficult to contain despite the presence of Draymond Green.

Cameron Salerno @cameronsalerno1 Shannon Sharpe on Draymond Green: “I don’t understand why when Draymond gets ejected from the game, why he can’t just leave the court in a timely manner. Why must he be Hulk Hogan at WWE. He’s yelling female body parts, c’mon Draymond. You would like to think a wise man learns… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Shannon Sharpe on Draymond Green: “I don’t understand why when Draymond gets ejected from the game, why he can’t just leave the court in a timely manner. Why must he be Hulk Hogan at WWE. He’s yelling female body parts, c’mon Draymond. You would like to think a wise man learns… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/TxOxWHQINC

Golden State need to stop the likes of Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox from hurting their defense. They must also stop making unnecessary turnovers under pressure.

