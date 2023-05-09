“The Light-Skin Mamba” – Stephen A. Smith wants Devin Booker to share Kobe Bryant’s monicker

In the wake of Kobe Bryant's tragic death, Devin Booker seemed to be one of the players carrying the torch for the Black Mamba. With an impressive midrange shot, and added confidence, thanks to Bryant's "be legendary" advice, Booker even paid tribute to Bryant in the NBA 75 commercial.

With players like Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Devin Booker all proudly representing and honoring Bryant, Stephen A. Smith weighed in. The way he sees things, it isn't just the Mamba Mentality that Devin Booker embodies, it's his play style as well.

During a recent episode of his 'Know Mercy' show, Stephen A. dropped a pretty shocking comparison. In his eyes, Booker deserves to be known as the light-skin Mamba after his dominant performances this postseason.

"The greatest compliment in the world is imitation, and when I look at this brother Devin Booker, that is what I think about so much so that I've coined a new nickname for Devin Booker. It's the 'Light-Skinned Mamba.' That's what I'm calling him because he's that kind of dude.

"It's appropriate to have the conversation about how gifted and great this brother is. What he brings to the table. Devin Booker averaging about 43 minutes a game comes at you, and what is he giving you? He's giving you this level of point production averaging over 30 in the series."

Looking at Devin Booker's stats this postseason

This postseason, Booker has performed like one of the best players in the NBA. With he and the Phoenix Suns' second-round series against the Denver Nuggets tied up 2-2, Booker repeatedly finds himself praised for his play.

Over nine postseason games played, Booker had scored over 40 points three times, while scoring over 30 four times. So far, Booker has scored under 30 points just twice this postseason.

Add onto that his recent 47-point game that saw him shoot 80% from the field, and it's no wonder that Stephen A. Smith has been singing his praises. Despite that, Booker has made it clear that he doesn't want to be compared to Kobe Bryant.

During a USAToday interview back in 2021, Booker said the following about the comparisons:

"I didn’t make that comparison myself. And, you know, I just leave it at what he’s done for me as a mentor and the advice that he’s left me with. So I try to take bits and pieces of his mentality and his approach, but, you know, I should never be compared to Kobe Bryant.”

As Booker continues to impress, he and the Phoenix Suns will be looking to capture an elusive NBA title. Game 5 takes place Tuesday night in Denver, where both teams will look to break the 2-2 series tie.

