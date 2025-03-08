"The NBA is in freefall because of idiots at ESPN" - Jason Whitlock shares honest feelings on Charles Barkley blasting Stephen A. Smith

Jason Whitlock gave his take on the recent Charles Barkley-Stephen A. Smith spat. Barkley had some choice words for ESPN and the state of NBA media on "Inside the NBA" on Thursday.

Barkley, who will be moving to ESPN starting with the 2025-2026 season along with the cast of "Inside the NBA" as part of a new deal, criticized the lack of proper air time that's been dedicated to smaller market teams like the Thunder and Cavaliers compared to the Lakers and Warriors.

He also took a not-so-veiled dig at Stephen A. Smith, saying the only TV people talking about LeBron James and Michael Jordan constantly in the GOAT debate are the ones with "no talent."

Former ESPN sports columnist and broadcaster Jason Whitlock weighed in Barkley's rant on his show, "Fearless with Jason Whitlock" on Blaze Media.

In a video posted on Friday, Whitlock said Barkley was calling out some of the biggest names in NBA media for their lack of due diligence. (Start at 2:10)

"He didn't name Stephen A. Smith, but he went at Stephen A. Smith directly. He's blaming Stephen A. Smith for participating in the dumb Jordan versus LeBron conversation," said Whitlock.

Whitlock then defended Barkley and pointed the finger squarely at ESPN for the supposed decline of the NBA. (7:17)

"There are people blaming Charles Barkley, and Charles is saying, 'It ain't my fault.' The NBA is in free fall because of the idiots over at ESPN who don't know how to talk about basketball".

"That's just stupid": Charles Barkley bothered by athletes not visiting White House

Charles Barkley isn't afraid to say what's on his mind. After a Hall of Fame career in the NBA and decades in television, the Alabama native isn't shy about sharing his opinion, nor is he too concerned with who it offends.

On the latest episode of "The Steam Room" podcast with Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley, 'Sir Charles' got political. Barkley advised athletes on championship teams to visit the White House, regardless of their own political views.

This came in response to a report that the Philadelphia Eagles would decline a visit if they were to win the Super Bowl.

Charles Barkley feels that there is a degree of respect that a personal invite by the president demands, and it's one that transcends personal beliefs.

Barkley said, "I don't care who the president is. He’s the President of the United States. It’s bothered me, the last 10 years, they’re like, ‘Well, I’m not going because this certain person is president.’ Dude, it’s the President of the United States."

Barkley continued, "Even though I disagree with President Trump on some things, if I met him, I would still give him the respect and dignity he deserves. We can disagree, but it bothers me when these teams don’t want to go to the White House".

Charles Barkley believes that teams and athletes refusing an invitation to the White House is a sign of the growing political divide in the United States.

