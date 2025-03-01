"The NBA now sucks": Clay Travis unleashes scathing attack on LeBron James, accusing him of turning league into shadow of its former glory

Radio host Clay Travis went in on LeBron James after the LA Lakers superstar went on social media to double down on his comments about Anthony Edwards (or any other) refusing to become the face of the NBA. After James took to X (formerly Twitter) Friday night, many disagreed with his comments, including Travis, founder of Outkick.

He started by saying that the product that Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and David Stern handed him and Adam Silver was "beautiful" until the four-time NBA champion and the Commissioner destroyed the league with "divisive politics, bended knees to China and load management."

"Far from criticizing you for destroying the NBA brand, most NBA media praised you, hastening & enabling your league destruction. You’ve surrounded yourself with sycophants — look it up — who have generally given you poor advice too. Result: the NBA now sucks. Congrats, 'King,'" Travis wrote.

Travis responded to James that his comments about the pressure and energy that comes with being the face of the league weren't made thinking about only one person or a show but about the current culture of the game.

James said that the game has never been better considering the kind of talents they have not only from the United States but overseas.

"Steph Curry should be all we are talking about today. Let’s discuss how great OKC and The Cavs have been this season with 2 completely different styles and break down why and how they have. Of course if players don’t perform we need to discuss that too and break that down," James said in the first of several tweets trying to make his point.

LeBron James' comments rubbed a lot of people off and Clay Travis wasn't the only one or the first to respond to the 40-year-old.

Stephen A. Smith dubbed LeBron James' comments as BS

Before Clay Travis unleashed against LeBron James, Stephen A. Smith said James' comments were "BS" (which stands for bulls**t) during Friday's episode of First Take.

The analyst called out James for failing fans during his illustrious career, mentioning his reluctance to participate in the Slam Dunk contest and more recently, the way he handled the injury that prevented him from playing this year's All-Star Game.

Smith added most of the people who talk about basketball right now used to play the game and understand what it takes and means to play at this level. James said the conversation wasn't about him, but the negative impact the constant criticism is having on the game.

