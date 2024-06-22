"The next word is BET" - LeBron James challenges Cam Newton to Madden game following NFL star chiding Anthony Davis' claim

LA Lakers star LeBron James is ready to take on former top NFL pick Cam Newton for a game of Madden. The former Carolina Panthers quarterback reacted to a video of Lakers star Anthony Davis, who boasted about James' skills in the video game. However, the former star quarterback disagreed with AD's take.

Like other players in the NBA, James enjoys playing video games in his free time. One of the games he loves playing is the Madden series. His teammate, Davis, shared that the Lakers star is the top 1,000 player in the game.

After Newton saw this, he couldn't help but share his thoughts on what Davis said. James, on the other hand, is confident that he'll do well against a professional football player. The four-time champion shared on Instagram that he's up for the challenge to play the game against the NFL star.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Where I'm from, the next word is BET! LET'S GET IT!," James posted on Instagram.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

James challenged Newton to play Madden

Newton doesn't believe in what Davis said in the interview regarding James' Madden skills.

"Cap!" Newton said when Davis said that James is a top 1,000 Madden player.

"They will not f**k with me. And I don't need to see it or needed to hear it. I don't even want to play LeBron, because LeBron is cool. But I know he can't beat me. He don't got enough time to be dedicated to beat me."

Newton said that now that he's retired, he's got enough time to play the game, which makes him a better player at Madden than James. The former NFL player even challenged the Lakers star to bring his sons, Bronny and Bryce to play against him. However, both athletes are confident that they will do a good job in playing each other.

Also read: "SO FKN PROUD OF YOU": LeBron James gushes over wife Savannah James' new venture 'Let It Break'

LeBron James to opt out of his contract

According to The LA Times reporter Dan Woike, LeBron James is expected to opt out of his contract with the Lakers. This will lead him to become an unrestricted free agent. James signed a two-year, $99 million contract extension with the team that featured a player option in the second year.

Expand Tweet

Opting out will allow him to join any team that offers him a deal that works well in his favor. Additionally, James will get a no-trade clause in the future deal that he signs since he spent more than four years with the Lakers and more than eight years in the league.

Also read: "Jeannie Buss & Rob Pelinka have Lebron James Stockholm Syndrome" - NBA Twitter erupts as Lakers sign JJ Redick as head coach