"The one team I know that is showing interest is the Indiana Pacers" - Ric Bucher believes Pascal Siakam might play out final year in Toronto

Pascal Siakam is in the final of a four-year $136.9 million contract he signed with the Toronto Raptors in 2019. The All-Star forward hasn’t received an extension offer from the Raptors, sparking rumors that the team could be looking to trade him.

NBA insider Ric Bucher had this to say about Siakam’s potential future with the Raptors on “The Doug Gottlieb Show:”

“He’s in an interesting spot because they’ve had a couple of potential deals that they could have made, I’m told, and passed on it. … There’s a certain reluctance to let him go unless they’re getting that kind [All-Star] of talent back.

“The one thing I know that is showing interest is the Indiana Pacers. I don’t know that Obi Toppin necessarily changes the dynamic there with a level of interest but as of right now, it would appear that he [Siakam] will be in Toronto playing it out.”

The Toronto Raptors recently lost Fred VanVleet for nothing in free agency. They didn’t trade him last season and saw him sign with the Houston Raptors without getting anything in return.

Over the past few years, they were in the same situation with Kawhi Leonard, Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol. The Raptors may have learned their lesson and could be willing to trade Pascal Siakam for the right offer.

Siakam is the last member of the 2019 championship team. He is also a few years older than Scottie Barnes (21), O.G. Anunoby (25) and lottery pick Gradey Dick (19). The Toronto Raptors’ new coach Darko Rajakovic also hinted at putting the ball more in the hands of Barnes, the former Rookie of the Year winner.

If the Raptors want to get younger and accumulate more draft capital, Pascal Siakam is one of their best trade assets.

Pascal Siakam might be traded before James Harden and Damian Lillard

Three of the biggest names in the trade market are Pascal Siakam, the Brooklyn Nets’ James Harden and the Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard. “The Beard” is reportedly forcing his way out of Philly to join Russell Westbrook in Hollywood. “Dame,” on the other hand, is adamant that he’s not playing for any team except the Miami Heat.

Siakam, on the other hand, reportedly wants to stay in Toronto but could be traded based on what the Raptors could get in return.

Marc Stein had this to report on Siakam’s uncertain future:

“It is increasingly conceivable that Toronto's Pascal Siakam could be moved before one or both of them given that Siakam trade chatter has begun bubbling at an increased rate.”

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri could trade "Spicy P" in the offseason.

The Indiana Pacers and the Atlanta Hawks are rumored to be the teams most interested in “Spicy P.” Indiana owns their first-round draft picks in the next six years. Three of the Pacers’ young talents such as Aaron Nesmith, Obi Toppin and T.J. McConnell could also be part of the package for Siakam.

