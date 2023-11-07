"The perspective of inconsistency": Darvin Ham hammers NBA officials after damaging calls in Lakers loss

Darvin Ham did not hold back in lambasting the officials after the Los Angeles Lakers 108-107 loss to the Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center on Monday. Despite their strong comeback in the fourth quarter, the LA side fell short of surpassing Miami and lost their second game on the trot. Ham attributed the loss to the officials not making the right calls as the game saw D'Angelo Russell being ejected and questionable decision-making when it came to fouls.

Speaking to the media in the aftermath of the loss, the head coach did not mince words:

"I think just the perspective of inconsistency."

After missing out on a major part of the roster in their last game against the Orlando Magic, the Lakers were narrowed down to six men when starting guard D'Angelo Russell was ejected in the fourth quarter.

He was whistled for two quick technicals and was tossed from the game. Russell went to contest the decision after believing it to be a missed foul call from an attendant referee.

According to Lakers reporter Mike Trudell, the guard perceived that the Heat kicked a pass attempt from him and that translated into a fast break score. Russell ended his evening with 13 points, four rebounds and six assists.

As for the rest of the decisions, Darvin Ham made it clear that he was not pleased with how it ended for the Purple and Gold.

Darvin Ham and short-handed Lakers face a stern challenge in the days to come

The loss against the Heat put the Lakers at 3-4 falling below .500 in the West. While there have been instances where Darvin Ham's rotation has been questioned by fans, there is no doubt that the lack of numbers on the bench has played its part in the team's consecutive losses.

The Lakers will also be sweating over Anthony Davis' injury after the big suffered what appears to be a groin spasm. If they indeed decide to sit him out next game, that would be another blow for the side that's already missing out bigs in Rui Hachimura and Jared Vanderbilt.

Darvin Ham's tactical changes have largely worked for the Lakers. In his second season with the franchise, he has instilled a certain grit and resilience that has augured well for the team. While it's still early days and the Lakers aren't pressing the panic button yet, they will hope that their players recover and spring back to action.