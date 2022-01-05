“The real conversation is, ‘Is he the best point guard in the league?‘” – Desmond Bane praises teammate Ja Morant

Ja Morant has the Memphis Grizzlies soaring, and the third-year player likely could be an All-Star for the first time this season.

But that distinction may not be high enough for one of the NBA's youngest stars.

Morant has Memphis (24-14) fourth in the Western Conference and winner of seven of its last 10 games, including a current five-game winning streak.

Since being sidelined for 12 games with a knee injury, the third-year phenom has returned on a mission. During the streak, Morant is averaging 31.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. What's more, in that run, he's been a scorching shooter, making 55.5%, including 63.6% from 3-point range.

Desmond Bane praised his teammate:

"People debate whether or not he should be an All-Star, but I think we should be debating whether he's the best point guard in the league. I don't think it's any question he's an All-Star. The real conversation is, 'Is he the best point guard in the league?'"

NBA Central @TheNBACentral "People debate whether or not he should be an All-Star,but I think we should be debating whether he's the best point guard in the league. I don't think it's any question he's an All-Star. The real conversation is, 'Is he the best point guard in the league?'"



- Desmond Bane on Ja "People debate whether or not he should be an All-Star,but I think we should be debating whether he's the best point guard in the league. I don't think it's any question he's an All-Star. The real conversation is, 'Is he the best point guard in the league?'"- Desmond Bane on Ja https://t.co/ZUr7Hv0akQ

Ja Morant putting the NBA on notice

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been on a mission lately

The Memphis Grizzlies have done a great job adding young talent and strategic pieces through the draft. It was only a matter of time before the talent started to come together. Even with Morant sidelined with the knee injury, Memphis still went 10-2.

With Morant's recent play, Memphis has stamped itself as a potential contender. The Grizzlies' five-game winning streak has featured impressive road victories over the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets.

Morant has taken his game to another level and looks to have reached superstar status.

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz



36 points / 6 rebounds / 8 assists / 14-22 FG



12 is the first player in franchise history with 4 straight 30 point games 🥷



#NBAAllStar @JaMorant is must see TV36 points / 6 rebounds / 8 assists / 14-22 FG12 is the first player in franchise history with 4 straight 30 point games 🥷 .@JaMorant is must see TV 📺36 points / 6 rebounds / 8 assists / 14-22 FG 12 is the first player in franchise history with 4 straight 30 point games 🥷#NBAAllStar https://t.co/33UFh1xNqb

His most recent eye-opening performance came Monday night in a 118-104 road victory at the Brooklyn Nets. Morant finished with 36 points on 14-of-22 shooting along with eight rebounds.

With Morant starting to turn into one of the NBA's top point guards, the sky is the limit for Memphis. For a team many were expecting to eventually become a force in the West, it looks as if the Grizzlies could be coming together quicker than expected.

Morant is averaging 25.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 49.2%, including 40.4% from 3-point range.

Also Read Article Continues below

Memphis picked Morant with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft, one pick after the New Orleans Pelicans selected oft-injured big man Zion Williamson. Although Williamson has already reached All-Star status, that should come for Morant this season.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein