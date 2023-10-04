“‘The Silencer’ on full effect”: LeBron James ‘humbled’ to see athletes worldwide emulating his famous celebration

NBA star LeBron James is a fan of most athletes as he enjoys watching other sports like football, tennis and even mixed martial arts. The other athletes, on the other hand, have recognized James' impact and antics on the court, and they've started to do his celebrations as well.

Recently, an Instagram post highlighted other athletes doing LeBron's iconic celebrations. The NBA superstar caught wind of it and recognized the athletes that were featured in the video.

First of all, it was Odell Beckham Jr., who used James' "The Silencer." It also includes Usain Bolt, who honored the star with the celebration. MLB's Ronald Acuna Jr. also did the celebration multiple times.

Upon seeing the post, there's nothing that James could do but be appreciative of the people imitating him.

"WOW!! Man I'm humbled and sincerely honored by all the incredible athletes around the world rocking with me! "The Silencer" on full effect" James posted on his Instagram stories.

James sends his gratitude to worldwide athletes doing "The Silencer"

The video was posted on the IG page lbjhistory. Check out all the athletes who did the celebration in the video below.

Where did LeBron James' "The Silencer" first take place?

NBA stars have various celebrations in their careers. As they play games, they get a burst of momentum and do whatever their body feels like doing. That's exactly what happened when LeBron James was with the Miami Heat. Against the Golden State Warriors, the four-time champion made a game-clinching shot in 2014 at Oracle Arena.

The clock was winding down and the Warriors were leading 110-108. James took his time and hit a stepback 3-pointer on the left wing over Andre Iguodala. Iggy played great defense, but LeBron was able to make the tough shot to give the Heat a one-point lead with 0.1 seconds left.

After making the shot, he immediately broke out "The Silencer" and the home crowd was stunned. Thus, the birth of his iconic celebration was born.

The Silencer has a legacy of its own

The celebration has been recognized as an iconic gesture in modern pop culture. In fact, it has been included in the video game Fortnite. Together with LeBron James' playable character, his celebration became part of the video game.

Hopefully, other celebrations will get the chance to be featured in future video games.