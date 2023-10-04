Despite signing over $2 billion in player contracts, LeBron James' agent Rich Paul reveals biggest deal he signed in offseason

LeBron James’ close friend Rich Paul is arguably the most influential sports agent today. He represents several of the biggest superstars in the NBA and the NFL. Paul is synonymous with many of the highest-earning athletes in the US. He has become the go-to man for players wanting to get a lucrative deal.

Paul had a great offseason. Two of his clients, Anthony Davis and Draymond Green reached multi-million deals with the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors, respectively. While they could be the highlights of Paul’s past few months, he named a surprising signing that he considers just as important and big.

Here’s Rich Paul on the “Earn Your Leisure” podcast about a lesser-known-deal that greatly satisfied him this summer:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

(8:20 mark)

“The most important deal I did this summer was for a kid named Chris Livingston. He was the last pick in the [NBA] draft this year. He was the 58th pick in the draft to the Milwaukee Bucks. The reason why I felt that that was the most important is because I think people underestimate how important it is to just have a start at something

"For me, to be able to give this kid an opportunity for him to have guaranteed money to where he don’t have to scratch and claw and he can kind of take time to develop as a ball player. … It wasn’t about the money for me. It was growth opportunity for him.

It was an eye-opener for Rich Paul to cite the Chris Livingston deal as the most important deal for him over the past few months. Livingston signed a four-year $7.6 million contract with $3 million guaranteed with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Paul had already negotiated for Anthony Davis ($186 million), Draymond Green ($100 million), Fred VanVleet ($135 million), Jerami Grant ($160 million) and Dejounte Murray ($114 million).

The founder of Klutch Sports also represented Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback ($255 million), New York Jets DT Quinnen Williams ($100 million) and several more players. $2 billion worth of contracts in the offseason and he highlighted Livingston’s signing.

Rich Paul also had a humble start with LeBron James

Rich Paul started as LeBron James’ agent/glorified personal assistant before founding Klutch Sports Agency. He began his career as a sports agent with the then-Cleveland Cavaliers superstar behind a $50K annual salary. Today, he's worth more than $100 million.

The last NBA contract Paul represented the current LA Lakers superstar was in 2022. “King James” agreed to a two-year $99.02 million extension with the Lakers. If the four-time MVP plays out his remaining years, he would have earned a staggering $530 million in salary.

Expand Tweet

Rich Paul became a close confidant of LeBron James and is partly responsible for the mega-deal contracts the basketball star has earned over the years. The sports agent has become a multi-millionaire himself. Still, the humble start with James is biggest turning point of his life.