"The Slim Reefer got paid" - NBA fans react to Brandon Ingram's $120 million contract extension ahead of his debut game for Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Brandon Ingram to a three-year, $120 million contract extension, Shams Charania of ESPN reported on Tuesday. According to Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, Ingram's new deal features a player option in the 2027-28 season. The signing came after the Raptors traded for him at the NBA trade deadline.

In the 2024-25 season, the contract of the one-time All-Star with the New Orleans Pelicans was set to expire. Ingram's $38 million this season wasn't given an extension by the Pelicans and made sure they traded him.

Starting next season, the 6-foot-8 forward will earn $38 million in Toronto and will increase to $40 million the following year. His player option, should he choose to exercise it, is worth $41.9 million.

Fans talked about Ingram's new deal on X (formerly Twitter).

"40 mill a year for BI is cwazy," another fan tweeted.

"I'm happy for Brandon Ingram for getting that extension with the Raptors," one fan tweeted.

Other fans credited the Raptors for securing a star to pair with Scottie Barnes.

"Toronto going to be a threat next year," another fan tweeted.

"Big move for the Toronto Raptors!" One fan tweeted.

Since trading for Ingram, the team has not seen how its new star will fit in with the rest of the group. The forward has been out since Dec. 7 due to a left ankle sprain, and there isn't any target date on his return.

Before he was traded to the Raptors, Ingram played six seasons in New Orleans. In his first season, he earned the Most Improved Player award and his first All-Star nod while averaging 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

During his stay with the Pelicans, the star forward never averaged below 20.0 ppg. Overall, he averaged 23.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg and 5.2 apg on 37.2% shooting from deep during his tenure in New Orleans. He also led the team to two postseason appearances.

After the Brandon Ingram trade, the Raptors' top priority is the 2025 NBA Draft

The Raptors' decision to trade for Brandon Ingram was important as they wanted to secure a star player alongside Barnes. With the wings secure, Toronto's general manager Bobby Webster said the organization has the 2025 draft class as its top priority moving forward.

With that, the Raptors could look to tank for the rest of the season as they are 13th in the Eastern Conference with a 16-37 record. This year's draft class is expected to be exceptional, with Duke's Cooper Flagg leading the way.

