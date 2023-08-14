“THE SOCHAN EFFECT” – Victor Wembanyama’s hair color draws comical reaction from NBA fans

Victor Wembanyama seems to have been hanging out with Jeremy Sochan too much as he dons a new look during the offseason. The San Antonio Spurs frontcourt was seen hanging out together in Sochan's new Instagram story update where it was revealed that Wemby had dyed his hair.

This year's top pick has been out of the spotlight after his two games in the Summer League. Wemby has been put in closed doors by the Spurs organization and will probably stay that way until the 2023-24 season starts.

His new teammate gave fans an update after he posted a new story on his Instagram account.

Upon seeing his new look, fans quickly knew he was influenced by Sochan, who loves to dye his hair with different colors. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

Regardless of what others think about Wemby's look, it appears as if he's having fun with his new teammates.

The Spurs are a young team and will have a ton of attention due to Wemby this upcoming season. Good thing they've started to develop their off-court chemistry, which will help them get to know each other easily on the court.

Devin Vassell was tired of hearing about Victor Wembanyama getting drafted by the Spurs last season

During the 2022-23 season, the Spurs went on a great start. However, it was short-lived as their flaws started to show during their campaign. Their season started to dwindle down and fans started to make mock drafts with San Antonio picking Victor Wembanyama as the top pick.

The mock drafts started during the offseason, but it was amplified when the Spurs started to struggle to get wins. Before the season started, however, Devin Vassell already had enough of the rumors regarding Wemby being picked by the Spurs. During one of his Instagram Live sessions, he had enough of it and addressed the matter at hand.

"Y'all gotta stop coming in my Live talking about this Victor dude, bro. We hoopin' this year. Y'all gonna see," Vassell said.

His statement didn't age like wine, but it helped them win the Wemby sweepstakes. Also, he's now part of a bright young core that has the potential to start a dynasty with the 7-foot-5 center in the middle.

Looking at it, Vassell was wrong when he said the Spurs were going to be great last season. But it gave them the chance to draft a generational talent.

