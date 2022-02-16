"The Super Bowl and Christmas went hand in hand for me" - LeBron James opens up on the close bond he shares with NFL

LeBron James really enjoyed Super Bowl LVI. The LA Lakers superstar was a big Super Bowl fan when he was growing up, contrary to the perception that he was only interested in basketball and all things NBA.

In an interview ahead of the LA Lakers' game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, James told the media about his love for the Super Bowl. He said:

"For me, as a kid growing up, the Super Bowl and Christmas kind of went hand in hand for me as far as excitement [is concerned]. I could not sleep the night before Christmas and I could not sleep the night before the Super Bowl. For me to be in LA and they're hosting us so fine, me having a suite over there, to be able to go and take my friends and family and celebrate the Super Bowl was phenomenal."

"That's my little brother" - LeBron James about Odell Beckham Jr.

LeBron James also revealed why he came to support the LA Rams despite previously professing his support for NFL teams like the Cleveland Browns and the Dallas Cowboys. He said:

"I'm a Browns fan, but I'm also a guy who roots for a team where I'm in the same city as well. So when I was in Miami, obviously, I wanted the Browns to win. I was a Cowboys fan back then, but we always rooted for the [Miami] Marlins and we rooted for the [Miami] Dolphins. The city feels better when the hometown teams are winning. I went to a Miami Hurricanes game just out of support..."

James cited his relationship with Rams superstar Odell Beckham Jr. as another reason why he attended Super Bowl LVI. He commented:

"I was mostly there on the football side for Odell, that's my little brother. I have tried to be there for him, be with him and give him any sense of motivation and advice throughout the years. To see him win the Super Bowl was amazing. I also got some other friends on the team, too, but Odell was the biggest one out of that."

LeBron James is currently in the midst of his 19th NBA season. His LA Lakers have a 26-31 regular-season record and are placed ninth in the Western Conference at the moment.

James is averaging 29.0 ppg, 7.9 rpg and 6.5 apg as he heads to make his 18th All-Star Game appearance in Cleveland this coming weekend.

