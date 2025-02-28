"The tattoo is working" - NBA fans cheer Zion Williamson's comeback season amid 1st triple-double

Zion Williamson dropped his first career triple-double on Thursday night as the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Phoenix Suns. Williamson has been playing well for the lowly Pelicans, with NBA fans cheering him online after making fun of his Naruto-inspired tattoo.

The 24-year-old powerhouse finished the Pelicans' 124-116 win in Phoenix with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. The visitors outplayed the Suns in the fourth quarter, outscoring them 36-25 to earn the much-needed victory.

Williamson scored 12 of his points in the final period, pacing New Orleans against a struggling Phoenix team that is suddenly making headlines for the wrong reasons. He completed his first triple-double with less than two minutes left in the game, grabbing a rebound off a Kevin Durant miss.

NBA fans cheered Zion Williamson online for his fantastic performance against the Phoenix Suns. Some pointed out his heavily criticized Naruto-inspired tattoo as the possible source of his newfound energy. Williamson is a huge fan of the popular anime and has even called it a source of inspiration.

"Zion Williamson Triple Double!!! The Tattoo is working," a fan tweeted.

"Bro got the Naruto seal in his tattoo to lock up his gluttony a few days ago. Today, he dropped his first career triple double. Coincidence? I think not," one fan remarked.

"Bro got a cinnamon roll tatted on his belly and finally dropped a triple double," another fan joked.

Zion Williamson has only played 22 games so far this season, missing the majority of it because of a hamstring issue in November. He has looked great whenever he's healthy and his problem is staying that way for a long period.

"Damn, maybe he really do got the 9 tails in him," a fan wrote.

"Naruto fixed him," one fan claimed.

"Zion is averaging a triple-double since getting the Naruto Seal tattoo on his stomach," another fan commented.

For those unaware, the tattoo around Zion's belly button was inspired by the Eight Sign Seal from Naruto. It's the same seal in the main character's stomach used to prevent a powerful nine-tailed fox from unleashing its power.

Zion Williamson explains how Naruto inspired him growing up

Naruto is one of the most popular animes in the world even though it ended more than a decade ago. It remains a huge hit in pop culture, with Zion Williamson integrating it into his signature shoes with the Jordan Brand.

Speaking to GQ Sports back in August 2022, the New Orleans Pelicans star explained that there were parallels between him and Naruto the character. It has inspired him to be better, work on himself and block any outside noise.

"I had to come to a realization," Williamson said. "No matter what the world is saying, I have to remember that I am who I am and stay true to that. That’s what Naruto did, and that’s what I’m going to do."

Williamson has all the tools to become successful. His biggest problem is staying on the court. He has dealt with injuries and weight issues since entering the NBA in 2019.

