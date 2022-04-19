"The Warriors literally just kicked y’all MVP and his team a** tonight" - Kendrick Perkins takes a direct shot at Nikola Jokic as Nuggets get embarrassed by Golden State

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins has criticized Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets' performance in Game 2 of their first-round series against the Golden State Warriors.

The Nuggets were handed a miserable 96-126 defeat as the Warriors dominated for the majority of the game.

The player who has caught the most flak for his performance in the game is Nikola Jokic. The reigning MVP was ejected after his frustration led to multiple outbursts with the referees.

After his ejection in the fourth quarter, Kendrick Perkins took to Twitter to react to the beatdown the Golden State Warriors handed to the Denver Nuggets.

Mocking Jokic's poor performance, Perkins said:

"The Warriors literally just kicked y’all MVP and his team ass tonight. Carry on…"

With Jokic carrying the team on his back for the entirety of the season, his frustration with the side is justified. However, it raises an important question regarding his ability to carry this unit to a win in this series.

Can Nikola Jokic turn things around for the Denver Nuggets?

Nikola Jokic attempts to finish through contact against Draymond Green

With their second consecutive loss, the Denver Nuggets have fallen to 0-2 in their first-round series against the Golden State Warriors.

Although the losses have been on the road, the deficit weighs heavily upon the team as they head home for the next set of matches.

While their regular-season success was impressive, the Nuggets' lack of depth has been exploited by the Warriors in the playoffs.

With Jokic running the show for Denver all season, Golden State hatched a simple scheme to take him out of the game.

By forcing him to take difficult shots and putting him in foul trouble, the Warriors managed to frustrate the reigning MVP in Game 2.

Draymond Green's efforts in guarding Jokic were essential in building up the pressure that led to the latter's ejection.

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA just some clips from Draymond Green's masterful defensive performance against Nikola Jokic just some clips from Draymond Green's masterful defensive performance against Nikola Jokic https://t.co/GOonfIzFX4

While this raises questions about the Serbian's temperament, it is more important to ask whether he can turn Denver's fortunes around at home.

StatMuse @statmuse Nikola Jokic is -45 in two games this series, the worst on the Nuggets.



He just got ejected. Nikola Jokic is -45 in two games this series, the worst on the Nuggets.He just got ejected. https://t.co/J1NtCFO62B

The Denver Nuggets won the regular-season series against the Golden State Warriors 3-1. Considering that they have seen little to no changes in their lineup since then, the Nuggets still have a chance at defending home court.

