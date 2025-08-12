  • home icon
  "The way you disrespect Ant is actually abysmal": NBA 2K fans outraged over Anthony Edwards being ranked below Kevin Durant & others in 3-pt ratings

"The way you disrespect Ant is actually abysmal": NBA 2K fans outraged over Anthony Edwards being ranked below Kevin Durant & others in 3-pt ratings

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 12, 2025 02:11 GMT
Minnesota Timberwolves v Phoenix Suns - Source: Getty
NBA 2K fans were outraged Anthony Edwards was ranked below Kevin Durant & others in 3-pt ratings [Picture Credit: Getty]

NBA 2K fans were left outraged after the gaming platform released the list of top 10 players in 3-point ratings for NBA 2K26. In the ranking released by the NBA basketball simulation game platform, Steph Curry grabbed the top spot with a 99 rating.

Curry was followed by Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Desmond Bane and others. However, Anthony Edwards' ranking drew heat from the fans as Ant-Man was ranked 10th on the list.

Last season, the Minnesota Timberwolves star led the league in total 3-pointers made and was only behind Curry in average 3-pointers made.

The fans in the comments expressed their outrage against Edwards' disrespect. A fan alleged that the NBA 2K was deliberately putting Curry at the top and disrespecting Edwards.

"The way you guy ride Curry, and disrespect Ant is actually abysmal 😭😭😭."
Another fan tried to remind the gaming platform about Edwards' statline last season.

"Anthony Edwards led the league in 3 pointers made. So obviously his ranking should be higher. 🤡."
A fan wrote that Edwards' ratings should have been at least 99.

"Anthony Edward’s led the league in threes last year!? You know, so what’s Anthony’s Dunk rating then 99? Cause cmon I'm watching the games man."
One of the fans was particularly outraged by Durant and Thompson being ahead of the Timberwolves star.

"You gotta be a special kind of stupid if you think KD and current Klay are top three 3 point shooters… Anthony Edwards, Malik Beasley, Towns are better shooters as of rn."
"Ant 87 yeah this game is a joke."
A fan alleged that the people giving rankings behind the scenes made the decision without even looking at the players' stats.

"Im thoroughly convinced they dont even look at stats anymore to determine these numbers," the fan wrote.
Nikola Jokic and Kyrie Irving lead the mid-range NBA 2K26 ratings

The NBA 2K also released the mid-range ratings for players for the next installment of the game. Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving led the list with 98 overall ratings.

Five players, including Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Andrew Nemhard and Steph Curry were ranked from 3rd to 7th, respectively, each with 97 ratings. DeMar DeRozan, Miles McBride and Khris Middleton were ranked from 8th to 10th, with 96 ratings.

The list didn't get much protest from the fans. However, it was notable to find a mid-range maestro like Kawhi Leonard being ranked out of the top 10.

The NBA 2K26 will be officially released on Sep. 5 later this year.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
