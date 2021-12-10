“The way he guarded Jordan and Pippen, I was like, Wow, this guy might be a better wing defender than me" - Metta World Peace discusses Dennis Rodman's defensive talent and matchups vs Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen

When NBA fans talk about the best defenders to play basketball, there's always a popular variety of names that quickly enter the discussion. One of the names that draws everyone's immediate attention is Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman.

Although many might know Rodman better for his antics off the court, the talented forward was one of the most lethal defensive weapons to ever play. It didn't start with his time wearing a Chicago Bulls uniform, either, as Rodman came into the NBA with the Detroit Pistons in 1986 and made an impact with his ability to guard multiple positions at a high level.

Fast forward to the NBA today and the idea of "defensive versatility" has become a stepping stone for teams around the league. NBA front offices are looking for players who can potentially guard multiple positions and give their teams a dynamic wrinkle in their lineups.

But many can point to Dennis Rodman as one of the pioneers of dynamic defensive weapons who could give a team an advantage on a nightly basis. The NBA has also seen a number of impressive defenders come through the league since Rodman's time.

While appearing on the "Draymond Green Show," Metta World Peace and Draymond Green talked about how impressed they were when it came to the defensive ability of Rodman in the NBA.

" I think Dennis Rodman is probably the best wing defender that we've ever seen."

Throughout the podcast with Draymond Green, Metta World Peace went into detail about how he didn't realize how good of a wing defender Rodman was until he went back and watched his tape from his early years with the Detroit Pistons.

Many often remember Rodman for his days during the Chicago Bulls dynasty, but Rodman was mainly used as a power forward at that time.

When Rodman started out his career, he was an incredibly athletic wing with the quickness and ability to guard any position on the court. Metta World Peace went on to talk to Draymond Green about how he was so impressed watching Rodman defend legends like Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

“The way he guarded Jordan and Pippen, I was like, Wow this guy might be a better wing defender than me"

It's always fascinating to see NBA players look back and talk about some of the great talents who played in the league before them.

What's so notable about the conversation between Green and World Peace is the fact that both of them have also built a reputation as some of the top defensive players during their time in the league.

When Metta World Peace was at his best, he was a dangerous asset on defense with his combination of strength and passion. Metta World Peace built a reputation during his time with the Indiana Pacers as one of the top defensive players in the league due to his ability to guard most positions on the court.

Meanwhile, Draymond Green has also become one of the top defensive players in the NBA. Green is known for his basketball IQ and awareness on the court, and continues to be one of the most versatile defenders in the game. Both players hang their hats on their ability to be defensive stoppers, and it's fascinating to see them have such high praise for Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman.

