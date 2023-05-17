"The only work is to just put the gun down"- NBA fans rip Ja Morant to shreds despite apology over latest incident

The basketball world didn’t hear anything from Ja Morant since he brandished a gun on May 14 on Instagram Live. Although the viral video has been deleted, the Memphis Grizzlies promptly suspended the superstar guard on Sunday from any team activity.

Morant recently issued a statement that was mercilessly trolled and criticized by fans.

"The only work is to just put the gun down"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jayson 🤑 @HuiAdventures @wojespn The only work is to just put the gun down. 🤷🏽‍♂️ @wojespn The only work is to just put the gun down. 🤷🏽‍♂️

trace @tracedontmiss @wojespn Ja Morant after working on himself the second time in a year @wojespn Ja Morant after working on himself the second time in a year https://t.co/r2EUyBPEdN

Nick @NotoriousFNTSY @wojespn Bro just don’t whip the gun out on camera. It’s really not that hard @wojespn Bro just don’t whip the gun out on camera. It’s really not that hard

Freakisgoat @Freakisgoat @wojespn Ja trying not to flash guns on lives @wojespn Ja trying not to flash guns on lives https://t.co/ongqcz0Ktp

Morant's first gun-flashing incident happened last Mar. 4 after the Grizzlies were annihilated by the Denver Nuggets. The much-anticipated battle between the top two seeds in the Western Conference was a dud as Memphis were blown off the court.

After the game, "G12" spent the night partying at a street club where he flexed a gun. It took the NBA 11 days before the league handed out an eight-game suspension without pay.

The conference finals have just started and the Grizzlies are in their offseason. The NBA may not announce a punishment until possibly the start of training camp. Ja Morant could be facing a lengthier suspension than he one he suffered last March as he is now a repeat offender.

Here's what the All-Star guard had to say about his latest controversial gun-toting act:

“I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.”

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Ja Morant statement: “I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.” Ja Morant statement: “I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.”

Ja Morant went to Florida to undergo counseling program and, according to him, "to heal up." He later met with NBA Commissioner in New York to discuss the incident.

Silver had this to say when the second video came out:

"We are very focused on the misconduct that was in front of us at that time. Most of our conversation was about how incredibly serious the first mistake was, waiving a firearm on social media.

"An eighth-game suspension was pretty serious. ... I at least was left with a sense that he was taking this incredibly seriously. Honestly, I was shocked when I saw it this weekend."

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Sounds like Adam Silver is about to throw the book at Ja Morant Sounds like Adam Silver is about to throw the book at Ja Morant https://t.co/iese4xGicB

Ja Morant is expected to lose millions following his latest gun incident

Ja Morant was suspended by the NBA without pay for his gun-toting incident on Mar. 4. He reportedly lost $669,000 due to the penalty.

Morant's next punishment will come during the 2023-24 campaign where the first season of a five-year max deal kicks in.

Last season, he earned $12.12 million, which will increase to $33.5 million with the new deal. Under the CBA's ruling, a player who is suspended for less than 20 games will lose 1/145th of his pay for missed games. That number spikes to 1/110 if the suspension hits at least 20 games.

Morant has already approximately lost $39 million for failing to make it to an All-NBA team. Without his off-court issues, he may have been a cinch to make one of those three teams.

Nike and Powerade, two of biggest products Ja Morant has been endorsing, have not commented about the latest incident. The giant shoe company is expected to roll out a new Morant shoe on May 25. No one is sure if the event will go through.

If one or both companies decide to cut him loose, Morant will lose millions even more after his controversial act.

Also watch: Watch: Ja Morant allegedly seen flaunting a gun on Instagram Live

Poll : 0 votes