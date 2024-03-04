"Their a** kicked to Nuggets in Finals" - Former Mavericks forward smells trouble for Celtics coach if Boston fails to clinch 2024 NBA title

The Boston Celtics are the most dominant team in the entire NBA right now, standing alone at the top with a record of 48-12. They have perhaps the best starting five and are the favorites to win the championship. However, this success might spell trouble for coach Joe Mazzulla if they fail to capture a championship, according to Chandler Parsons on "Run it Back."

Due to how well the team is assembled and how well the players have meshed, Parsons believes that anything short of a title will be considered as a failure for the Celtics.

"I think me and Lou (Williams) predicted them to be the champs before the season started," Parsons said, recalling a prediction that he and his 'Run it Back' co-host made. "It feels like it's their time, feels like they've got the best duo in the NBA."

Parsons then talked about the addition of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis and how well they've complemented the team. He also mentioned that even though they don't seem like they have the best depth, they've still found a way to maximize their production.

"I do think that at the end of the season, if they don't reach the Eastern Conference finals or if they get their a** kicked to the Nuggets in the NBA Finals, I do think they're going to look at that like a failure," Parsons said. "I think they're going to look at Mazzulla a little sideways."

The Celtics are in the midst of an 11-game win streak and further solidified themselves as a legitimate contender after absolutely destroying the Golden State Warriors 140-88 on Sunday. They have a chance to extend their win streak against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.

Joe Mazzulla has followed up his successful maiden season as the Celtics coach with even better showing

Joe Mazzulla was thrust into the head coaching position in Boston following the suspension of former coach Ime Udoka for the entirety of the 2022-23 season.

In his first year as an NBA head coach, Mazzulla led the Celtics to a 57-25 record (second in the East). In the postseason, he led the team to the Eastern Conference finals despite encountering some difficulty against the Philadelphia 76ers in the East semis.

They went down 3-0 against the Miami Heat in the conference finals but almost became the first team to come back from such a deficit before losing Game 7 on their home court.

This season, Mazzulla and his team are on track to have a better record than last year.

